Is ‘Boruto’ flawed? Definitely! Is it any better than ‘Naruto’? Certainly not! But despite these setbacks, ‘Boruto’ is quite an enjoyable anime, especially if you’ve followed the ‘Naruto’ franchise all this while. More than anything, ‘Boruto’ also manages to evoke a sense of nostalgia for everyone who was once a ‘Naruto’ fan. So in case you haven’t started watching it yet, make sure that you do check it out. For those who have been following its all this while, here are all the details of the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

Boruto Episode 161 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Boruto‘, which is a direct sequel of ‘Naruto Shippuden‘, premiered on April 5, 2017, and has aired 160 episodes so far. ‘Boruto’ Episode 161, titled “The Castle of Nightmares,” is scheduled to release on August 16, 2020.

Where to Watch Boruto Episode 161 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘Boruto’ on Crunchyroll and Hulu with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. Viewers in the United States can stream its English dubbed version on Viz Media. Viewers from Australia and New Zealand can watch it on AnimeLab.

Boruto Spoilers

The ones who have followed ‘Naruto’ throughout will very well remember how he was once a prodigal yet naive kid with big dreams. He played silly pranks on others and was often looked down upon. Even when he claimed that he wanted to be the Hokage of his village, he was often told he’ll never make it. But now, after all these years, Naruto has proved everyone wrong and is finally the Hokage of his village. With him, even the Green Leaf village has gone through a major transformation. From being underdeveloped to becoming somewhat of a metropolis, nothing about Green Leaf is the same.

Unfortunately for Naruto, although he has everything he wanted, life isn’t all sunshine and rainbows. Often, with his men, he is forced to travel to the borders of the village, neighboring towns, and other distant locations just to ensure that the people of his village are safe. While he and his men are out there protecting the village, a new generation of shinobi start training to later take on the responsibility of protecting the village. Among these shinobi, Naruto’s own son, Boruto, is a gifted young boy who’s a lot like his father. He’s defiant, mischievous, and hates the fact that he is often associated with his father’s name. And this, he tries to make a name for himself.

The right opportunity strikes when Boruto and his friends learn about a treat that looms in the outskirts of their village. They take it upon themselves to protect their people from this evil force and along the way, they learn a lot about what it takes to be a shinobi.

