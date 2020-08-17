As a spin-off of one of the most popular anime franchises of all time, ‘Boruto’ had quite a rough start. But now that it’s almost reaching its 200-episode mark, it seems like ‘Boruto’ has found its feet and has created a unique identity for itself where many fans have stopped comparing it with ‘Naruto.’ So even if you were initially a little apprehensive about this series and gave up on it, now would be a good time to start it off again. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Boruto Episode 162 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Boruto‘, which is a direct sequel of ‘Naruto Shippuden‘, premiered on April 5, 2017. ‘Boruto’ Episode 162, titled “Escaping the Tightening Net,” is scheduled to release on August 23, 2020.

Where to Watch Boruto Episode 162 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘Boruto’ on Crunchyroll and Hulu with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. Viewers in the United States can stream its English dubbed version on Viz Media. Viewers from Australia and New Zealand can watch it on AnimeLab.

Boruto Spoilers

‘Naruto’ fans will be well-versed with Naruto’s past. He used to be this naive and goofy little kid who played silly pranks on others for fun. But along with that, he even took his dreams very seriously from a very early age. Although everyone looked down on him, he chose to defy all odds and dream of becoming the Hokage of his village one day. Back then he was ridiculed for have such unrealistic ambitions, but now after growing up, Naruto has gone above and beyond everyone’s expectations by finally becoming the Hokage of his village. While Naruto has gone through a significant catharsis, even the Green Leaf Village isn’t the same anymore. What was once an underdeveloped village has now turned into somewhat of a metropolis.

Naruto and his men travel almost all the time to ensure that their village is well-protected from external evil forces. They even make sure that they maintain peace with all neighboring villages. But because of spending so much time away from home, Naruto learns that there are downsides to being the Hokage. While these shinobi protect the village, a new generation of Shinobi steps up to helm on the responsibility of protecting their village. Among them, Naruto’s own son, Baruto, is a prodigy. But just like his after, he is arrogant and a little bit of an egoist. He hates being associated with his father’s name and Naruto’s constant absence from home does not help either.

Then comes a time when an evil threat begins to grow on the borders of the village. Since the younger shinobi are the first ones to know about it, they take it upon themselves to protect their people and even prove their own worth.

