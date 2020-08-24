‘Boruto’ might have initially received a whole lot backlash because it’s pretty obvious that it cannot replace ‘Naruto.’ But only if you’re able to see ‘Boruto’ without comparing it with the original ‘Naruto’ series, you’ll realize that it’s not all that bad at all. In fact, it has moments where is it almost in par (if not better) than ‘Naruto.’ With that said, if you have been following ‘Boruto’ all this while, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Boruto Episode 163 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Boruto‘, which is a direct sequel of ‘Naruto Shippuden‘, premiered on April 5, 2017. ‘Boruto’ Episode 163, titled “The Pursuers,” is scheduled to release on August 30, 2020.

Where to Watch Boruto Episode 163 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘Boruto’ on Crunchyroll and Hulu with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. Viewers in the United States can stream its English dubbed version on Viz Media. Viewers from Australia and New Zealand can watch it on AnimeLab.

Boruto Spoilers

There was a time when Naruto was often misunderstood by not only his peers but also by the adults of his village. People believed that just because he is defiant and plays silly pranks on everyone, he isn’t good enough to do anything great in life. And that’s the reason why no one ever took his dream of becoming the village’s next Hokage too seriously. However now, after all these years, Naruto is now the Hokage, exactly how he had previously anticipated. He has gone above and beyond everyone’s expectations and is now living the life he had always dreamt of. Along with him, even the Green Leaf Village has gone through a very significant transformation. What was once an underdeveloped village has now turned into somewhat of a metropolis.

Although Naruto has achieved almost everything that he once wanted, his life is still full of misadventures that force him to stay away from his loved ones for long periods of time. He and his men work day and night to ensure that their village is safe and even try to maintain good relationships with their neighbors. While they are at it, a whole new generation of shinobi starts taking up the responsibility of protecting the village. Among them, Naruto’s own son, Boruto, happens to be a mischievous prodigy who hates the fact that his name is often associated with his father. the father-son relationship between is Naruto and Boruto is tainted further because of Naruto’s prolonged absence.

Then comes a time when evil forces start developing in the outskirts of their village and Boruto and his friends take it upon themselves to battle it. By doing this, they not only set out to create an identity for themselves but also learn a lot about what it takes to be a shinobi.

