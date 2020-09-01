‘Naruto: Shippuden’ is one of the most beloved and influential anime of all time. So, when the news broke that TXN is making an anime from the sequel manga series about the adventures of his son Boruto, there were quite a few detractors in the fandom. There was, however, excitement too, as the fans wanted to know how the characters that they grew up with are dealing with adulthood and all its trials and tribulations. After the initial glitches, ‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ has managed to establish itself as a legitimate successor to the classic original series and even carve out its own space in pop culture because of its new and distinctive characters. If you are faithfully following the show and want to know what might transpire in the next episode, read on!

Boruto Episode 164 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Boruto’, which revolves around the next generations of shinobi from Konohagakure (Hidden Leaf Village), premiered on April 5, 2017. ‘Boruto’ Episode 164, titled ‘The Forbidden Jutsu of Death’, is set to release on September 6, 2020.

Where to Watch Boruto Episode 164 English Dub Online?

Crunchyroll and Hulu are the two streaming services where you can watch ‘Boruto’ with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. For the English dubbed version, you have to download the Viz Media app if you are in the United States. Australian and New Zealander viewers can stream it on AnimeLab.

Boruto Spoilers

Based on the manga series written by Ukyō Kodachi and Illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto, ‘Boruto’ expands on the world created by Masashi Kishimoto. Its main protagonist, Boruto Uzumaki, is the son of Naruto Uzumaki and his wife Hinata Hyuga. He is first introduced in the finale of the ‘Naruto’ manga series. His first on-screen appearance happened in the 2015 anime film ‘Boruto: Naruto the Movie’. Although Kishimoto was heavily involved with the project, he declined the offer of turning into it a manga series and instead proposed the name of his former protégé Ikemoto as the illustrator. Ikemoto subsequently teamed up with Kodachi, who had closely worked with Kishimoto on the ‘Boruto’ film, to develop the manga, which debuted in May 2016, about a year before the first episode of the anime aired.

One of the key themes of both ‘Boruto’, the anime, and the original manga, is the resentment the son harbors for his father’s position as the Hokage of the village, as it often forces the older man to leave his family for his duty. After he meets Sasuke Uchiha and sees him in action, Boruto successfully convinces him to accept him as his pupil. Interestingly, Sarada Uchiha, Sasuke’s daughter with Sakura Haruno, wants to become the next Hokage. This, coupled with the fact that both Boruto and Sarada are mirror images of their respective fathers, adds a subtle comedic element to the story.

‘Boruto’ focuses on the lives and activities of the new generation, with regular appearances of the characters from the original series. As new threats start to gather on the borders of Konohagakure, it falls on Boruto and his friends to defend their home, just like their parents did all those years ago. The recent episodes of ‘Boruto’ are part of the ‘Kara Actuation Arc’, which began in episode 157, titled ‘Kara’s Footprints’. As the titles of both the arc and its first episode suggest, the story in this cluster of episodes centers on a mysterious society known as Kara.

Read More: All Naruto Characters, Ranked From Good to Best