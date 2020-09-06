Although ‘Boruto’ started off with fillers and disappointed many ‘Naruto’ fans who expected better, it did eventually find its feet. So those who gave up on its early filler episodes might want to check it out again. For those who have been watching it all this while, here are all the details of the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

Boruto Episode 165 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Boruto‘, which is a direct sequel of ‘Naruto Shippuden‘, premiered on April 5, 2017. ‘Boruto’ Episode 165, titled “The Quadruplet’s Duty,” is scheduled to release on September 13, 2020.

Where to Watch Boruto Episode 165 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘Boruto’ on Crunchyroll and Hulu with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. Viewers in the United States can stream its English dubbed version on Viz Media. Viewers from Australia and New Zealand can watch it on AnimeLab.

Boruto Spoilers

Most ‘Naruto’ fans will remember Naruto as a naive young teenage boy who would often play silly pranks on others due to which, many believed that he would never do anything great in life. But then Naruto defied all odds, went above and beyond everyone’s expectations, and is now finally the Hokage of his village. He is what he always dreamt of becoming. Along with him, even the Green Leaf Village is not the same anymore and has gone through a significant catharsis. From being a backward village to becoming a metropolis, Green Leaf has come really far.

Along with all the perks that come with being the Hokage of his village, Naruto also has to deal with some personal issues that come with it. As much as he loves traveling with his fellow shinobi to ensure that the village is safe, he hates the fact that he has to spend several days away from his family. While he and his men are out there ensuring the village’s safety, a whole new generation of shinobi starts training to become the protectors of their village in the future. Among them, Naruto’s own son, Boruto, happens to be a prodigal yet egoistic shinobi who hates being associated with his father. Furthermore, Boruto intends to create a path for himself instead of following his father’s footsteps.

Then comes a time when an evil force starts brewing in the outskirts of the Greenleaf village and Boruto and his friends set out to protect their village from them. Along the way, Boruto learns some crucial lessons about what it takes to be a shinobi.

