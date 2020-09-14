While some of us can’t help but notice how ‘Boruto’ pales out compared to ‘Naruto,’ there are other anime viewers who embrace it for what it is. So if you’re still struggling to get past the first few filler episodes of ‘Boruto,’ try watching it as a standalone instead of a spin-off/sequel of ‘Naruto.’ And well, for those who are way beyond that initial phase and have learned to enjoy ‘Boruto’ for what it offers, here are all the details regarding the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

Boruto Episode 166 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Boruto‘, which is a direct sequel of ‘Naruto Shippuden‘, premiered on April 5, 2017. ‘Boruto’ Episode 166, titled “Death Match,” is scheduled to release on September 20, 2020.

Where to Watch Boruto Episode 166 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘Boruto’ on Crunchyroll and Hulu with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. Viewers in the United States can stream its English dubbed version on Viz Media. Viewers from Australia and New Zealand can watch it on AnimeLab.

Boruto Spoilers

Our beloved Naruto was once a notorious little teen who dreamed of being the Hokage of his village. However, because of his acts of defiance and ridiculous gimmicks, no one took his word too seriously. As a result, he was often laughed at and no one saw his true potential. But now, after all these years, Naruto is finally the Hokage of his village. He has, indeed, surpassed everyone’s expectations. More so, he keeps proving why he deserves to be where he is today. Along with Naruto, even the Green Leaf village has gone through a substantial transformation—it’s more like a metropolitan city now.

Naruto may be living his dream, but being the Hokage is not all sunshine and rainbows. Often, he has to leave home for work. Often, he has to spend several days away from his family to ensure that his village is safe. But while he and his men are out there, you shinobi of the village start rising up to helm the responsibility of protecting the village. Among these young shinobi, Naruto’s son, Boruto, is somewhat of a prodigy. But like his father, he’s a bit too mischievous and also determined to make a name for himself. Naruto’s absence from home even scars their father-son relationship.

For Boruto and his shinobi friends, the right opportunity strikes when an evil force starts brewing in the outskirts of the village. With this, the young warriors set out on an adventure not only to prove themselves but to learn what it takes to be a true shinobi.

