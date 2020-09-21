It would be wrong to say that ‘Boruto’ isn’t an enjoyable anime. Sure, it never “completes” or competes with Naruto’s legacy. But if viewed as a stand-alone series, ‘Boruto’ proves to be far better than most other battle shounen that are aimlessly floating around. So ‘Naruto’ fans who still haven’t given it a shot might want to watch it now. For those who have been watching it all this while, here are all the details of its next episode.

Boruto Episode 167 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Boruto,’ which is a direct sequel of ‘Naruto Shippuden,’ premiered on April 5, 2017. ‘Boruto’ Episode 167, titled “Their Decision,” is scheduled to release on September 27, 2020.

Where to Watch Boruto Episode 167 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘Boruto’ on Crunchyroll and Hulu with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. Viewers in the United States can stream its English dubbed version on Viz Media. Viewers from Australia and New Zealand can watch it on AnimeLab.

Boruto Spoilers

The Green Leaf Village. Where it used to be and how far has it come. What was once a backward village has now turned into a full-fledged metropolitan city. But apart from its exterior appeal, a lot in it has changed as well. Our beloved Naruto, who was looked down upon for dreaming of becoming the Hokage, has now proven everyone wrong. Although he is still a little defiant and notorious, he’s come a long way from being the rebellious teenager that he once was. He is now a leading figure and takes his responsibilities very seriously.

Unfortunately for him, his role as the Hokage is not all sunshine and rainbows. Often, he and his men travel to far off lands and neighboring villages to ensure that their village is well protected. There are times when they have to stay away from their familiar for several days. But as much Naruto hates being away from his family, he has to fulfill his responsibility as the Hokage. While he and his men work hard to protect the village, a new generation of shinobi begins to rise. Among them is no one but Naruto’s son, Boruto. The young boy, although prodigious, is just like his father. Defiant, mischievous, and determined to make a name of himself, Boruto hates being associated with his father all the time. Naruto’s constant absence from home further blemishes their relationship.

Then comes a time when an evil force starts rising all around the village. Seeing this as an opportunity to find their path, Boruto and his friends set out to protect their village, not knowing that this adventure holds some life-long lessons for them.

Read More Anime Preview: Peter Grill to Kenja no Jikan Episode 12