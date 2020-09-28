‘Boruto’ initially earned a bad rep because of its endless fillers. However, the ones who stuck around to watch its better bits have now developed a liking towards it. ‘Boruto’ may never be able to beat Naruto’s legacy but if one manages to watch it as a standalone anime, it isn’t all that bad. Not to mention, there are bits where you still get to see Naruto all over again, and at times, that itself is enough. With that said, here is everything you need to know about its next episode.

Boruto Episode 168 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Boruto,’ which is a direct sequel of ‘Naruto Shippuden,’ premiered on April 5, 2017. ‘Boruto’ Episode 168, titled “Training Begins!” is scheduled to release on October 4, 2020.

Where to Watch Boruto Episode 168 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘Boruto’ on Crunchyroll and Hulu with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. Viewers in the United States can stream its English dubbed version on Viz Media. Viewers from Australia and New Zealand can watch it on AnimeLab.

Boruto Spoilers

Just like ‘Naruto,’ ‘Boruto’ is set in the Green Leaf Village. However, the village isn’t the same anymore. It has gone from being slightly backward to becoming a full-fledged metropolitan city. Along with the village, even the people in it are not the same, especially Naruto. The notorious young shinobi, who always found creative ways of annoying the elders of the village, is now the Hokage himself. The responsibility of the entire village rests on his shoulders but he does not complain as he’s finally living his lifelong dream.

But even with so many good things going on for him, Naruto isn’t bereft worries. In his pursuit to keep his village safe, he often has to travel for several days and stay away from his family. He and his men travel to neighboring villages and far off lands just to ensure that their village is well protected. While they are out there, a whole new generation of young shinobi rises in the village. Among them is Naruto’s own brilliant son, Boruto. Like his father, Boruto is a gifted young man but he’s a bit of an egoist. Furthermore, he even hates how he’s associated with his father’s name and wishes to make a name for himself. Naruto’s constant absence from home greatly affects him and his relationship with his father.

Then comes a time when a force emerges in the outskirts of the village. Determined to make something out of this opportunity, Boruto and his friends play heroes and set out on an adventure of a lifetime.

