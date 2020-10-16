There’s still a lot of hype around ‘Boruto’ and I need not explain why. After all, it is the sequel/spin-off of one of the most popular anime franchises of all time. Now, ‘Boruto’ may not always live up to its hype and we shouldn’t even expect it to. But with that said, ‘Boruto’ has its own golden moments where it proves to be as good as its predecessors. Not to mention, it gets brownie points for featuring our beloved Naruto every once in a while.

Boruto Episode 170 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Boruto,’ which is a direct sequel of ‘Naruto Shippuden,’ premiered on April 5, 2017. ‘Boruto’ Episode 170, titled “A New Rasengan” is scheduled to release on October 18, 2020.

Where to Watch Boruto Episode 170 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘Boruto’ on Crunchyroll and Hulu with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. Viewers in the United States can stream its English dubbed version on Viz Media. Viewers from Australia and New Zealand can watch it on AnimeLab.

Boruto Spoilers

Many ‘Naruto’ fans would recall that he wanted to be the Hokage of the village. But as much as he tried, no one ever took him too seriously because of his casual approach towards pretty much everything. Luckily for him, things have now worked out exactly the way he had planned. He is now with the love of his life, Hinata and he is finally the Hokage of the Green Leaf Village. Everything is the same, and yet everything is very different from what it used to be. Even the village, which previously seemed relatively backward, is now closer to being a metropolis.

But although Naruto is living his dream, not everything is perfect for him. He and his men have to ensure that the village is well protected at all times. They venture into far off villages to establish peace and make sure that no one even gets close to their families in the village. However, in these endeavors, Naruto and his men are forced to stay away from their loved ones almost all the time. In the meantime, back at the village, a whole new wave of shinobi starts rising. They are all quite gifted. But among them, Naruto’s own son, Boruto, particularly stands out. He is as brilliant as his father but also as egoistic as he used to be. Naruto’s absence from home taints their father-son relationship and Boruto hates being associated with his father’s fame all the time. He wants to find his own path.

While so much is going on, evil forces begin to emerge around the village. Determined to make a name for themselves, Boruto and his friends see this as an opportunity and make a name for themselves.

