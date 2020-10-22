There are those who still compare Boruto with Naruto and then there are others who watch Boruto as a standalone series. Well, whatever category you belong to, you might have realized by now that ‘Boruto’ has its shares of ups and downs, highs and lows. It may never be on par with ‘Naruto’ but it is enjoyable nonetheless. With that said, here is everything you need to know about its next episode.

Boruto Episode 171 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Boruto,’ which is a direct sequel of ‘Naruto Shippuden,’ premiered on April 5, 2017. ‘Boruto’ Episode 171, titled “The Results of Training” is scheduled to release on October 25, 2020.

Where to Watch Boruto Episode 171 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘Boruto’ on Crunchyroll and Hulu with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. Viewers in the United States can stream its English dubbed version on Viz Media. Viewers from Australia and New Zealand can watch it on AnimeLab.

Boruto Spoilers

Naruto had always dreamt of becoming the Hokage of his village. But never was he encouraged to pursue this dream. Most people took his ambitions with a grain of salt. Not to mention, his gimmicky pranks made him look like a fool all the time. But after all these years, Naruto has defied all odds and proven everyone wrong. He is finally the Hokage of the Green Leaf Village. With times, he has changed and is now more serious about his responsibilities. Along with him, even the village has drastically changed. What was once, a relatively backward village has now become a full-fledged city.

Naruto’s life may be exactly how he wanted it to be but it’s still far from being perfect. Because of being the Hokage, he is forced to travel to far off lands to keep the village and his family safe. Unfortunately for him, he has to stay away from his family almost all the time because of this. In the meantime, back at the village, a new generation of shinobi begin to rise. Among them, is no one Naruto’s own son, Boruto. The young boy, although quite prodigious, is as snobbish as his father used to be. He hates being associated with his father and Naruto’s absence from home further destroys their relationship.

Then comes a time when evil forces start emerging right outside the village. When Boruto and his friends get a hint of it, they set out to save their village and make a name for themselves. Along the way, they also learn what it takes to be a true shinobi.

