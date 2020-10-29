2020 has been a remarkable year for ‘Boruto’ fans as the anime finally moved away from its fillers. Although it still isn’t close to being a perfect ‘Naruto’ sequel, it seems to have the potential to get there. So if you’re among the many who gave up on it too soon, now would be a good time to get back to it. For those who have been watching it all this while, here are all the details of its next episode.

Boruto Episode 172 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Boruto,’ which is a direct sequel of ‘Naruto Shippuden,’ premiered on April 5, 2017. ‘Boruto’ Episode 172, titled “A Signature of Fear,” is scheduled to release on November 1, 2020.

Where to Watch Boruto Episode 172 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘Boruto’ on Crunchyroll and Hulu with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. Viewers in the United States can stream its English dubbed version on Viz Media. Viewers from Australia and New Zealand can watch it on AnimeLab.

Boruto Spoilers

If you’ve followed ‘Naruto,’ you’ll be able to recall how he always wanted to be the Hokage of his village. Unfortunately, back then, no one really took his dreams too seriously. His carefree attitude and his gimmicks made things even worse for him. But after all this while, Naruto has finally shown what he is capable of. Not only is he the Hokage of the Green Leaf Village, but he’s also a bloody good one. Along with him, even the village has gone through a major catharsis—it isn’t exactly a village anymore. Instead, it’s more of a metropolitan.

Even though Naruto is right where he wants to be, his life isn’t all sunshine and rainbows. Being the Hokage comes with its own set of rules and responsibilities that he has to conform to. For several days straight, he and his men have to stay away from their families just to ensure that the village is safe and sound. But while they are out there protecting the village, a new generation of shinobi prepare themselves to take over. Among them is no one but Naruto’s own son, Boruto. Although quite brilliant for his age, Boruto is a lot like his father—he wishes to make a name for himself and is very defiant. Naruto and Boruto are usually not on good terms because of Naruto’s constant absence, which further scars their complicated relationships.

Boruto’s journey begins when an evil force begins to emerge on the outskirts of the village. He and his friends see this as an opportunity to prove themselves and set out on an epic adventure.

