Based on a manga series written by Ukyō Kodachi and illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto, ‘Boruto’ is set in the same universe as Masashi Kishimoto’s ‘Naruto Shippuden’ and focuses on the next generation of ninjas from the fictional village of Konohagakure (Hidden Leaf Village). The titular character, Boruto, is the son of Naruto Uzumaki, the protagonist of the original series and the 7th Hokage. Since its premiere on April 5, 2017, the series has been able to carve out its own fanbase within the massive Naruto fandom. Here is everything we know about the upcoming episode.

Boruto Episode 173 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Boruto’ Episode 173, titled ‘The Secret Behind the Underground Room’, is set to be released on November 8, 2020. The series is presently directed by Masayuki Kōda.

Where to Watch Boruto Episode 173 English Dub Online?

You can watch ‘Boruto’ on Crunchyroll and Hulu with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. The US viewers can stream its English dubbed version on Viz Media. Fans from Australia and New Zealand can catch it on AnimeLab.

Boruto Spoilers

In the anime, Boruto’s story starts as he follows in his father’s footsteps and joins the Hidden Leaf Village’s Ninja Academy. There, he becomes a close friend of Sarada Uchiha, the daughter of Sasuke Uchiha and Sakura Haruno. Boruto has always harbored a certain amount of resentment toward his father because he believes that the older man gives more importance to his duties as the Hokage than to his family. However, in the course of the series, he begins understanding him and the immense responsibility he has. He makes new friends and goes on adventures that constantly test him. Sarada has her own adventures as well. One time, she goes to look for her father and then works together with him and Naruto to rescue her mother from Shin Uchiha. After leaving the academy, Boruto, Sarada, and their friend Mitsuki begin working under Konohamaru Sarutobi.

Episode 173 is part of the Kara Actuation Arc, which started on episode 157. The main focus of this arc is a mysterious society called Kara, whose ultimate goal seems to be growing a God Tree. They hope that it will be big enough to consume every living being on earth. On episode 172, titled ‘A Signature of Fear’, Boruto has been admitted in the hospital because of overtraining. Iwabe, Denki, and Metal come to see him and later acquires an autograph from Konohamaru for a boy who is a patient there as well.

