The concept of ‘Boruto’ as a manga series was first proposed by Shueisha Inc. to Masashi Kishimoto, the creator of ‘Naruto’. Kishimoto declined and instead suggested the name of his erstwhile assistant, Mikio Ikemoto, as the illustrator for the project. Ukyō Kodachi, who served as the writer on ‘Boruto: Naruto the Movie’, was hired to create the story. The first issue of the manga was published on May 9, 2016. It was followed by the premiere of the TV anime of the same name on April 7, 2017. Since then, both the manga and anime have managed to secure their own spaces in the massive ‘Naruto’ fictional universe. Here is what you need to know about the upcoming ‘Boruto’ episode.

Boruto Episode 174 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Boruto’ Episode 174, titled ‘The Revival of the Divine Tree’, is set to be released on November 15, 2020. The series is produced by Pierrot Studio and currently directed by Masayuki Kōda.

Where to Watch Boruto Episode 174 English Dub Online?

Viewers can watch ‘Boruto’ on Crunchyroll and Hulu with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. The US fans of the series can stream its English dubbed version on Viz Media. If you are in Australia and New Zealand, your best bet is AnimeLab.

Boruto Spoilers

‘Boruto’ is the story of the eponymous character, Boruto Uzumaki, the son of Hinata and Naruto Uzumaki. Although he shares multiple physical traits with his father, their personalities are quite distinctive. It has been observed that Boruto and Naruto’s father-son relationship resembles the one that exists between Kisimoto and his children.

Boruto has harbored an amount of resentment toward his father because of his perceived notion that Naruto gives more importance to his duties as the Hokage of the Hidden Leaf Village than his family. This ultimately leads to him finding his own path and being mentored by Sasuke Uchiha, his father’s one-time rival and closest friend. On the other hand, Sarada Uchiha, the daughter of Sasuke and Sakura Haruno, begins to learn from Naruto and aspires to succeed him as the next Hokage. This complex bond of legacies that exists between the four of them is the essence of ‘Boruto’ the series.

Read More: Best Anime Shows of All Time