Produced by Pierrot Studios, ‘Boruto’ is a continuation of the story of ‘Naruto: Shippuden’. While it is predominantly based on the manga series of the same name, it also draws from the spin-off manga, ‘Naruto: The Seventh Hokage and the Scarlet Spring’, the anime film ‘Boruto: Naruto the Movie’, and the Naruto Shinden light novel series. The creator of ‘Naruto’, Masashi Kishimoto, initially was happy to let his former prodigy, illustrator Mikio Ikemoto, create the manga series with Ukyō Kodachi, the screenwriter for ‘Boruto: Naruto the Movie’. In November 2020, Kodachi quit from his position as the writer. This led to Kishimoto replacing him. The anime series has been airing since April 5, 2017. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Boruto Episode 175 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Boruto’ Episode 175, titled ‘Beyond the Limits!’, is set to be released on November 22, 2020. The series is presently written by Masaya Honda and directed by Masayuki Kōda.

Where to Watch Boruto Episode 175 English Dub Online?

‘Boruto’ is available on Crunchyroll and Hulu with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. The US fans of the series can stream its English dubbed version on Viz Media. If you are in Australia and New Zealand, your best bet is AnimeLab.

Boruto Spoilers

Under the capable leadership of Naruto, there is peace in the Hidden Leaf Village. But good things rarely last long. The series starts as Boruto joins the Hidden Leaf Village’s Ninja Academy. In time, he becomes a good friend of Sarada Uchiha, the daughter of Sasuke Uchiha and Sakura Haruno, and Mitsuki, the A.I. that Orochimaru has built. This young generation often takes on threats that they have inherited from their parents. They also have accumulated a colorful rogue gallery of their own. While the show’s main focus is on Boruto, the series creators invest almost equal amounts of time and effort to flesh out each of the supporting characters. Naruto and other adults often have active roles in the main storyline. At present, the anime is adapting the Kara Actuation Arc of the manga.

