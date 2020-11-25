Developed from a manga series written by Ukyō Kodachi and Masashi Kishimoto and illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto, Boruto is set in the same universe as ‘Naruto: Shippuden’, a long-running anime created from Kishimoto’s legendary work. ‘Boruto’ follows the adventures and exploits of the children of Naruto and his friends. The show premiered on April 5, 2017, and quickly became an international hit. Many critics have compared the series with the American animated show ‘The Legend of Korra’, which is a sequel to ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Boruto’.

Boruto Episode 176 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Boruto’ Episode 176, titled ‘Blockade the A-Un Gate!’, is set to be released on November 29, 2020. The series is presently written by Masaya Honda and directed by Masayuki Kōda.

Where to Watch Boruto Episode 176 English Dub Online?

‘Boruto’ is available on Crunchyroll and Hulu with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. The US fans of the series can stream its English dubbed version on Viz Media. If you are in Australia and New Zealand, your best bet is AnimeLab.

Boruto Spoilers

‘Boruto’ the anime opens with the titular character joining the Hidden Leaf Village’s Ninja Academy. He often feels intimidated by his father’s legacy and harbors a certain about of resentment towards him, as he thinks that Naruto values his duties as the Hokage over his family. Kishimoto based the relationship between Naruto and his son on his relationship with his children. Boruto develops a powerful eye technique that can spot people who have been affected by contaminated energy and have transformed into a more violent version of themselves. In time, Boruto chooses a different path to follow than his father and begins training under Sasuke Uchiha. At the same time, Sasuke’s daughter, Sarada, wants to be Naruto’s successor Naruto as the next Hokage. In episode 175, Konohamaru has to fight Victor alone until a surprising ally joins the fray. Elsewhere, Boruto and Sarada struggle to keep up with Deepa, despite all the progress they have made since their last encounter.

