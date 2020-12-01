With how popular ‘Boruto’ has become over the years, it is evident that the fans wanted to see more of the Naruto universe even though ‘Naruto: Shippuden’ had concluded. It is primarily based on the manga series of the same name, although it also uses the spin-off manga, ‘Naruto: The Seventh Hokage and the Scarlet Spring’, the anime film ‘Boruto: Naruto the Movie’, and the Naruto Shinden light novel series as source materials. The series is produced by Pierrot Studios. It is currently written by Masaya Honda and directed by Masayuki Kōd. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Boruto’.

Boruto Episode 177 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Boruto’ Episode 177, titled ‘The Iron Wall’s Sensing System’, is set to be released on December 6, 2020.

Where to Watch Boruto Episode 177 English Dub Online?

‘Boruto’ is available on Crunchyroll and Hulu with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. The US fans of the series can stream its English dubbed version on Viz Media. If you are in Australia and New Zealand, your best bet is AnimeLab.

Boruto Spoilers

With Naruto as the Hokage, the Hidden Leaf Village finally has peace, and a new generation of ninjas are emerging. Leading this group of youngsters is Naruto and Hinata’s son Boruto. Physically, he is a mirror image of his father, but mentally, he is closer to his eventual mentor, Sasuke Uchiha. Interestingly, Sasuke and Sakura’s daughter, Sarada, is deeply inspired by Naruto’s work as the Hokage and wants to succeed him. Both Boruto and Sarada begin attending the Hidden Leaf Village’s Ninja Academy at the start of the series. Boruto harbors an amount of anger towards his father as he thought the older man was putting his duties as a Hokage over his family. When he was younger, Boruto used to often act mischievously to draw his father’s attention. In episode 176, Konohamaru and his teammates explain what they have discovered. They state that the secret society named Kara is being helped by a group of people known as the “Outers”. The Outers might have already launched a war against Five Great Shinobi Nations. Despite knowing what’s coming, Naruto fails to come up with a viable solution.

