A Pierrot Studio production, ‘Boruto’ is the continuation of the story originally told in the ‘Naruto‘ multi-media franchise. Boruto is the son of Naruto Uzumaki and Hinata Hyuga. Following his father’s footsteps, he enrolls at the Hidden Leaf Village’s Ninja Academy. With Naruto spending much of his time performing his duties as the Hokage, his son has developed a certain amount of resentment towards his work. After meeting his father’s friend and one-time rival Sasuke Uchiha, Boruto eventually becomes his pupil. The series originally premiered on April 7, 2017. Here is everything we know about the upcoming episode of ‘Boruto’.

Boruto Episode 179 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Boruto’ Episode 179, titled ‘Victor’s Scheme’, is set to be released on December 20, 2020. The series is currently directed by Masayuki Kōda and written by Masaya Hond. The anime is based on a manga series written by Ukyō Kodachi and Masashi Kishimoto, and illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto. Kishimoto, the creator of ‘Naruto’, initially wasn’t involved in the writing process. But after Kodachi left the project in November 2020, he stepped in as the main writer.

Where to Watch Boruto Episode 178 English Dub Online?

Viewers can watch ‘Boruto’ on Crunchyroll and Hulu with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. The US fans of the series can stream its English dubbed version on Viz Media. If you are in Australia and New Zealand, your best bet is AnimeLab.

Boruto Spoilers

Boruto’s best friend is Sarada Uchiha, the daughter of Sasuke. Sarada and her father’s relationship is complex in its own way, and she aspires to become the next Hokage after Naruto. After graduating from the academy, he and his friends start working under Konohamaru Sarutobi. In episode 178, a memorial service has been organized to pay tribute to all the martyrs of the Fourth Great Ninja War. Shikamaru and Ino speak about their respective fathers, who devoted their lives to the safety of the village and sacrificed their lives for it. Ao, who is an associate of Fifth Mizukage Mei, arrives at the village.

