Based on the manga series written by Ukyō Kodachi and Masashi Kishimoto, and illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto, ‘Boruto’ is the story of the next generation of ninjas from the Hidden Leaf Village. The eponymous character is the son of Naruto Uzumaki and Hinata Hyuga. Since his childhood, he has seen the adoration his father receives as the Hokage of the village. While Boruto loves his father, he becomes resentful towards Naruto because he believes that the older man is overlooking his family because of his duties as the Hokage. This eventually leads him to find his own destiny, away from his father’s enormous shadow. Boruto becomes a disciple of Sasuke Uchiha, his father’s closest friend and one-time rival. The anime premiered on April 5, 2017. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Boruto’.

Boruto Episode 180 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Boruto’ Episode 180, titled ‘The Assassin, Mugino’, is set to be released on December 27, 2020. The anime is produced by Pierrot Studios (‘Naruto’, ‘Black Clover’). It is currently directed by Masayuki Kōda and written by Masaya Hond. Yasuharu Takanashi provided the score. Kishimoto, the creator of ‘Naruto’, initially wasn’t involved in the manga series’s writing process. But after Kodachi left the project in November 2020, he stepped in as the main writer.

Where to Watch Boruto Episode 180 English Dub Online?

Viewers can watch ‘Boruto’ on Crunchyroll and Hulu with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. The US fans of the series can stream its English dubbed version on Viz Media. If you are in Australia and New Zealand, your best bet is AnimeLab.

Boruto Spoilers

In the 179th episode, titled ‘Victor’s Scheme’, Victor comes up with the plan to steal the Vessel from Kara by changing the course of his airship. Unfortunately for him, the airship’s control is soon wrenched away from him. It then plummets to the ground. The Hokage subsequently praises team 7 for its members’ heroic acts in the Land of the Valleys.

