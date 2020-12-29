Developed from a Japanese manga series written by Ukyō Kodachi and Masashi Kishimoto, and illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto, ‘Boruto’ officially takes forward the legend of Naruto and revolves around the lives and adventures of the next generation of ninjas from Hidden Leaf Village. The titular character is the son of Naruto Uzumaki and Hinata Hyuga. He has a sister named Himawari Uzumaki. Since he was a child, Boruto has witnessed how exceptionally busy his father is with his duties as a Hokage and has grown up to resent his father. The anime premiered on April 5, 2017, and since managed to establish itself in the sprawling world of anime. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Boruto.’

Boruto Episode 181 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Boruto’ Episode 181, titled ‘The Vessel,’ is set to release on January 10, 2021. The series is currently directed by Masayuki Kōda and written by Masaya Hond. Kishimoto, the creator of ‘Naruto,’ initially wasn’t involved in the writing process. But after Kodachi left the project in November 2020, he stepped in as the main writer.

Where to Watch Boruto Episode 179 English Dub Online?

Viewers can watch ‘Boruto’ on Crunchyroll and Hulu with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. The US fans of the series can stream its English dubbed version on Viz Media. If you are in Australia and New Zealand, your best bet is AnimeLab.

Boruto Spoilers

Like any teenager, Boruto shows some signs of rebellion. Instead of hoping to follow in his father’s footsteps, Boruto wants to carve out his own space in the world of Naruto. He subsequently reaches out to his father’s best friend Sasuke Uchiha, hoping that the older man would be his mentor. Sasuke and Sakura Haruno’s daughter Sarada, on the other hand, begins training under Naruto. She hopes to become the next Hokage. In episode 180, Boruto, Sarada, and Mitsuki set out to accomplish the tasks set for Team 7. Konohamaru returns after his clandestine operation. Boruto reunites with his friend Mugino, who asks him to come to his home.

