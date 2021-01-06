‘Boruto’ is a popular anime developed by Pierrot Studios. Set in the same universe as the legendary ‘Naruto’ and ‘Naruto: Shippuden’ anime series, it tells the story of the next generation of ninjas from Konohagakure. The series protagonist, Boruto, is the son of Naruto Uzumaki, the Seventh Hokage, and his wife Hinata Hyuga. Boruto grew up under the enormous shadow that his father casts and with a slight sense of resentment as he felt that his father was ignoring their family because of his duties as the Hokage. The relationship between Naruto and his son is based on the relationship between Masashi Kishimoto, the creator of Naruto Universe, and his own children.

The anime begins with Boruto joining the ninja academy and becoming acquainted with his eventual teammates, Sarada Uchiha and Mitsuki. ‘Boruto’ premiered on April 5, 2017. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the anime.

Boruto Episode 182 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Boruto’ Episode 182, titled ‘Ao,’ is set to release on January 17, 2021. The series is currently directed by Masayuki Kōda and written by Masaya Hond. Tetsuya Nishio and Hirofumi Suzuki handled the character designs. Yasuharu Takanashi and YAIBA composed the score for the anime.

Where to Watch Boruto Episode 182 English Dub Online?

Viewers can watch ‘Boruto’ on Crunchyroll and Hulu with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. The US fans of the series can stream its English dubbed version on Viz Media. If you are in Australia and New Zealand, your best bet is AnimeLab. In Japan, the series is broadcast on TV Tokyo. ‘Boruto’ premiered on ABC Me in Australia on September 21, 2018. In the US, it began airing on Adult Swim’s Toonami on September 29, 2018.

Boruto Spoilers

While Boruto physically resembles his father, his personality is quite different from Naruto. He eventually decides that he doesn’t want to follow in his father’s footsteps and become the next Hokage. Instead, he will protect the village from the shadows. He subsequently begins training under his father’s best friend and former rival Sasuke Uchiha. Interestingly, Sasuke’s daughter Sarada has ambitions of becoming the Hokage. Despite his frustration about Naruto’s adherence to his duty, Boruto loves his father. When Naruto goes missing after his encounter with Kinshiki Otsutsuki and Momoshiki Otsutsuki, a guilt-ridden Boruto joins Sasuke and others to search for him.

