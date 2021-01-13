Based on a manga series written by Ukyō Kodachi and Masashi Kishimoto and illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto, ‘Boruto’ is set in the same universe as ‘Naruto Shippuden’ and focuses on the next generation of ninjas from the fictional village of Konohagakure (Hidden Leaf Village). The titular character, Boruto, is the son of Naruto Uzumaki, the protagonist of the original series and the 7th Hokage, and his wife, Hinata Hyuga. Since its premiere on April 5, 2017, the series has been able to carve out its own fanbase within the massive Naruto fandom. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode.

Boruto Episode 183 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The 183rd episode of ‘Boruto,’ titled ‘The Hand,’ is set to release on January 24, 2021, on TV Tokyo. Pierrot Studios produced the series. It is currently directed by Masayuki Kōda and written by Masaya Honda. Tetsuya Nishio and Hirofumi Suzuki handled the character designs. Yasuharu Takanashi from the rock group YAIBA composed the score for the anime.

Where to Watch Boruto Episode 183 English Dub Online?

Viewers can watch ‘Boruto’ on Hulu both with English dubbing and original Japanese audio and English subtitles. On Crunchyroll, ‘Boruto’ is available with English, Portuguese, and Italian dubbings. If you are in Australia or New Zealand, your best bet is AnimeLab. If you want to watch the anime with French dubbing, the best option is Anime Digital Network. In China, Youku Tudou streams ‘Boruto.’ The series can be viewed in several Asian countries on Crunchyroll. ‘Boruto’ is also available on Netflix Japan.

Boruto Spoilers

In the anime, Boruto’s story begins as he follows in his father’s footsteps and enrolls in the Hidden Leaf Village’s Ninja Academy. There, he becomes a close friend of Sarada Uchiha, the daughter of Sasuke Uchiha and Sakura Haruno. Boruto has always harbored a certain amount of resentment toward his father because he believes that Naruto’s work is more important to the older man than his family. However, in the course of the series, Boruto finally comes to understand and respect his father. He makes new friends and goes on adventures that constantly test him.

