The spin-off of the legendary ‘Naruto: Shippuden’ anime series, ‘Boruto’, revolves around the next generation of ninjas from the fictional village Konohagakure (Hidden Leaf Village). The eponymous character is the son of Naruto Uzumaki, the protagonist of the original series and the 7th Hokage, and his wife, Hinata Hyuga. Since its premiere on April 5, 2017, ‘Boruto’ has been able to carve out its own fanbase within the massive Naruto fandom. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Boruto Episode 184 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Boruto’ episode 184, titled ‘Puppets,’ is set to release on January 31, 2021, on TV Tokyo. Pierrot Studios produced the series. It is currently directed by Masayuki Kōda and written by Masaya Honda. Tetsuya Nishio and Hirofumi Suzuki handled the character designs. Yasuharu Takanashi from the rock group YAIBA composed the score for the anime.

Where to Watch Boruto Episode 184 English Dub Online?

Viewers can watch ‘Boruto’ on Hulu both with English dubbing and original Japanese audio and English subtitles. On Crunchyroll, ‘Boruto’ is available with English, Portuguese, and Italian dubbings. If you are in Australia or New Zealand, your best bet is AnimeLab. If you want to watch the anime with French dubbing, the best option is Anime Digital Network. In China, Youku Tudou streams ‘Boruto.’ The series can be viewed in several Asian countries on Crunchyroll. ‘Boruto’ is also available on Netflix Japan.

Boruto Spoilers

In episode 183, Team 7 successfully escorts Katasuke to the scientific ninja tools research facility without encountering any obstacles. When they get there, Boruto discovers that his team has to perform one more task. However, he has reservations about using state-of-the-art devices during his missions and even helping the scientists with the research. But as he spends more time at the facility, he comes to enjoy himself and realizes the vital role these tools can play. He is especially moved when he sees a ninja dog with a prosthetic leg. He wants to stay at the facility longer, but Naruto calls to inform Team 7 that they now have a new mission.

