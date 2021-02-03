Based on a manga series written by Ukyō Kodachi and Masashi Kishimoto and illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto, ‘Boruto’ is set in the same universe as ‘Naruto: Shippuden’, a long-running anime created from Kishimoto’s legendary work. ‘Boruto’ follows the adventures of the eponymous character, the son of Naruto Uzumaki. The show premiered on April 5, 2017, and quickly became an international hit. Many critics have compared the series with the American animated show ‘The Legend of Korra,’ which is a sequel to ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender.’ Here is everything you need to know about ‘Boruto’s upcoming episode.

Boruto Episode 185 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Boruto’ episode 185, titled ‘Tools,’ is set to release on February 7, 2021, on TV Tokyo. Pierrot Studios produced the series. It is currently directed by Masayuki Kōda and written by Masaya Honda. Tetsuya Nishio and Hirofumi Suzuki handled the character designs. Yasuharu Takanashi from the rock group YAIBA composed the score for the anime.

Where to Watch Boruto Episode 185 English Dub Online?

Viewers can watch ‘Boruto’ on Hulu both with English dubbing and original Japanese audio and English subtitles. On Crunchyroll, ‘Boruto’ is available with English, Portuguese, and Italian dubbings. If you are in Australia or New Zealand, your best bet is AnimeLab. If you want to watch the anime with French dubbing, the best option is Anime Digital Network. Youku Tudou streams ‘Boruto in China.’ The series can be viewed in several Asian countries on Crunchyroll. ‘Boruto’ is also available on Netflix Japan.

Boruto Spoilers

In episode 184, Team 7 departs from the scientific ninja tools research facility to look for Konohamaru and Mugino, who seem to have gone missing during a mission. The three ninjas arrive with Katasuke and the ninja hound Chamaru at the crash site from where Konohamaru and Mugino last communicated with the Hidden Leaf Village. Suddenly, they are attacked by mechanical puppets, which Katasuke recognizes as state-of-the-art scientific ninja inventions. Using his suit, Katasuke defeats the puppets.

The team finds the two missing ninjas in a nearby cave. When Ao attacks, Mugino tries to get a hold of him but is fatally stabbed with an energy blade. In his final act of bravery, Mugino causes the entire cave to fall on him and Ao, giving Boruto and others ample time to make their escape.

