Shueisha Inc. initially proposed the concept of ‘Boruto’ to Masashi Kishimoto, the creator of ‘Naruto.’ Kishimoto declined and instead suggested that the publishing company should use his erstwhile assistant, Mikio Ikemoto, as the illustrator for the project. Ukyō Kodachi, who served as the writer on ‘Boruto: Naruto the Movie,’ was hired to create the story. The first issue of the manga was published on May 9, 2016. After Kodachi’s departure in November 2020 from the project, Kishimoto took over the writing duties. The anime premiered on April 7, 2017. Here is what you need to know about the upcoming ‘Boruto’ episode.

Boruto Episode 186 Release Date

‘Boruto’ episode 186, titled ‘How You Use It,’ is set to release on February 14, 2021, on TV Tokyo. Pierrot Studios produced the series. It is currently directed by Masayuki Kōda and written by Masaya Honda. Tetsuya Nishio and Hirofumi Suzuki handled the character designs. Yasuharu Takanashi from the rock group YAIBA composed the score for the anime.

Where to Watch Boruto Episode 186 English Dub Online?

Viewers can watch ‘Boruto’ on Hulu both with English dubbing and original Japanese audio and English subtitles. On Crunchyroll, ‘Boruto’ is available with English, Portuguese, and Italian dubbings. If you are in Australia or New Zealand, your best bet is AnimeLab. If you want to watch the anime with French dubbing, the best option is Anime Digital Network. Youku Tudou streams ‘Boruto in China.’ The series can be viewed in several Asian countries on Crunchyroll. ‘Boruto’ is also available on Netflix Japan.

Boruto Spoilers

In episode 185, Boruto and his friends are still grieving over Mugino’s death. Boruto wants to attack Ao and punish him for what he has done, but Konohamaru advises caution. He declares that he will serve as a decoy and instructs the others to take the data that he and Mugino collected back to the Hidden Leaf Village. Boruto doesn’t like the plan, but Konohamaru makes him listen.

It is then that Katasuke says that he should be the one to serve as the decoy. He says that he was placed under genjutsu and was forced to reveal all the sensitive information about scientific ninja technology. Boruto and others assure him that it wasn’t his fault. Elsewhere, Delta and Code accuse each other of being the traitor. On his way to find the survivors of his attack, Ao comes across Koji Kashin.

Read More: Naruto Shippuden Ending, Explained