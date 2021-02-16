Developed from a Japanese manga series written by Ukyō Kodachi and Masashi Kishimoto and illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto, ‘Boruto’ officially takes forward the legend of Naruto. It revolves around the lives and adventures of the next generation of ninjas from the Hidden Leaf Village. The titular character is the son of Naruto Uzumaki and Hinata Hyuga. Since he was a child, Boruto has witnessed how busy his father is with his duties as a Hokage and has developed a sense of resentment towards Naruto. The anime premiered on April 5, 2017. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Boruto Episode 187 Release Date

‘Boruto’ episode 187, titled ‘Karma,’ is set to release on February 21, 2021, on TV Tokyo. Pierrot Studios produced the series. It is currently directed by Masayuki Kōda and written by Masaya Honda. Tetsuya Nishio and Hirofumi Suzuki handled the character designs. Yasuharu Takanashi from the rock group YAIBA composed the score for the anime.

Where to Watch Boruto Episode 187 English Dub Online?

Viewers can watch ‘Boruto’ on Hulu both with English dubbing and original Japanese audio and English subtitles. On Crunchyroll, ‘Boruto’ is available with English, Portuguese, and Italian dubbings. If you are in Australia or New Zealand, your best bet is AnimeLab. If you want to watch the anime with French dubbing, the best option is Anime Digital Network. Youku Tudou streams ‘Boruto in China.’ The series can be viewed in several Asian countries on Crunchyroll. ‘Boruto’ is also available on Netflix Japan.

Boruto Episode 187 Spoilers

In episode 186, Before Ao’s inevitable arrival, Boruto and others frantically try to work out a plan to engage the former shinobi. When the fight begins, Ao quickly figures out that the others are trying to divert his attention, while Boruto is waiting somewhere for the right moment to strike. What he doesn’t see coming is Boruto using the severely chakra-draining blade. Ao picks the energy blade up and quickly loses his chakra when he impales one of Boruto’s clones with it.

Boruto tells his friends to get Konohamaru to safety after the older shinobi gets injured while protecting Boruto from a drone attack. The drones make up the last line of defense for Ao. Boruto destroys each of them before defeating Ao. However, he spares Ao’s life, saying that his power isn’t meant for killing helpless enemies. The episode ends with the arrival of Koji Kashin, an inner member of Kara. In episode 187, the forces of the Green Leaf Village might have to fight Kashin.

