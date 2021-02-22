Based on the manga series written by Ukyō Kodachi and Masashi Kishimoto and illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto, ‘Boruto’ is the continuation of the story originally told in the ‘Naruto‘ multi-media franchise. Boruto is the son of Naruto Uzumaki and Hinata Hyuga. Following his father’s footsteps, he enrolls at the Hidden Leaf Village’s Ninja Academy. With Naruto spending much of his time performing his duties as the Hokage, his son has developed a certain amount of resentment towards his work. After meeting his father’s friend and one-time rival Sasuke Uchiha, Boruto eventually becomes his pupil. The anime originally premiered on April 7, 2017. Here is everything we know about its upcoming episode.

Boruto Episode 188 Release Date

‘Boruto’ episode 188, titled ‘Awakening,’ is set to release on February 28, 2021, on TV Tokyo. Pierrot Studios produced the series. It is currently directed by Masayuki Kōda and written by Masaya Honda. Tetsuya Nishio and Hirofumi Suzuki handled the character designs. Yasuharu Takanashi from the rock group YAIBA composed the score for the anime.

Where to Watch Boruto Episode 188 English Dub Online?

Viewers can watch ‘Boruto’ on Hulu both with English dubbing and original Japanese audio and English subtitles. On Crunchyroll, ‘Boruto’ is available with English, Portuguese, and Italian dubbings. If you are in Australia or New Zealand, your best bet is AnimeLab. If you want to watch the anime with French dubbing, the best option is Anime Digital Network. Youku Tudou streams ‘Boruto in China.’ The series can be viewed in several Asian countries on Crunchyroll. ‘Boruto’ is also available on Netflix Japan.

Boruto Episode 188 Spoilers

In Episode 187, Koji makes his presence known by summoning Steam Toad. Its weight breaks a portion of the shattered tower, and the falling debris kills Ao. But before his death, he moves Boruto away from the debris with Water Style: Water Shockwave, saving the young ninja’s life. Koji wonders whether it was just a reflex for Ao to act heroic or he wanted to die as a Shinobi. Koji then traps Boruto and company with Sealing Jutsu Frog Gulp and tells them that he can’t let them live as they know too much.

Konohamaru nullifies the effects of the Sealing Jutsu on him, and he and Koji begin fighting. It is quickly proven that Konohamaru is outmatched. Koji uses the Trance of True Flames to engulf Konohamaru in flames that he claims neither gale nor deluge can extinguish. As he watches Konohamaru suffer, Boruto inadvertently activates the Karma seal, which absorbs both the sealing Jutsu and the flames around Konohamaru. Koji says that he will retreat for now because Boruto showed him something interesting. After Koji leaves, the group buries Ao.

As they make their way back to the village, the group finds an unconscious boy who also seems to have the Karma Seal. Elsewhere, Delta and Code wonder if Koji and Boro are traitors. In episode 188, Boruto and others might find out the identity of the boy they have discovered.

