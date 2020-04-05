Masashi Kishimoto created the original ‘Naruto’ series and introduced the anime community to a whole new wave of shounen after ‘Dragon Ball Z.’ Now ‘Boruto’ may not be able to connect with Naruto’s fanbase as well as the original, but to an extent, it still manages to satiate one’s need for more of ‘Naruto.’ So if you haven’t watched it yet, give it shot; you might actually enjoy it as much as ‘Naruto.’ If you have been following it all this while, read on further to know all about the streaming details and release date of the next episode of ‘Boruto.’

Boruto Episode 152 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Boruto‘, which is a direct sequel of ‘Naruto Shippuden‘, premiered on April 5, 2017, and has aired 151 episodes so far. ‘Boruto’ Episode 152, titled “Developing One’s Medical Ninjutsu,” is scheduled to release on April 12, 2020.

Where to Watch Boruto Episode 152 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘Boruto’ on Crunchyroll and Hulu with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. Viewers in the United States can stream its English dubbed version on Viz Media. Viewers from Australia and New Zealand can watch it on AnimeLab.

Boruto Spoilers

The fourth shinobi war has ended and Naruto’s village is slowly returning back to its old ways. When it comes to Naruto, he’s all grown up now and no one looks down on him anymore. He was once this defiant little kid who just wanted to make a name for himself and become the village’s Hokage. No one really took his dream too seriously back then, but now, he has proved to it to everyone at the Green Leaf village that he has what it takes to lead them. However, this too comes with a cost. Naruto and his men are forced to spend an endless number of days away from their families just to makes sure that their village is at peace with the neighboring villages and is well protected from dark forces.

While Naruto and his men ensure the village’s safety, a whole new generation of shinobi starts stepping up to helm on the responsibility of keeping the village safe. Among them is Naruto’s own son, Boruto, who is one of the most gifted shinobi out there. But despite being somewhat of a prodigy, Boruto has this ego that often gets in his way. Just like his father, he, too, wants to make a name for himself but hates the fact that people often associate him with Naruto. And Naruto’s continuous absence from home further creates a negative impact on their father-son relationship. Then comes a time when an evil force begins to brew around the village and that’s when Boruto and his friends take up the challenge of protecting their home.

