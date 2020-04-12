‘Boruto’ may not be as great as ‘Naruto’ but it still manages to offer some epic fight scenes, memorable soundtracks, and also some surprisingly good voice acting. Even its storyline, at times, is reminiscent of the original series. It’ may not be there yet, but it has been playing its cards fairly well so far and we only expect it to get better in the future. So if you haven’t started watching it yet, now would be the best time. And if you have been following it all this while, here’s everything you need to know about the streaming details and release date of its next episode.

Boruto Episode 153 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Boruto‘, which is a direct sequel of ‘Naruto Shippuden‘, premiered on April 5, 2017, and has aired 152 episodes so far. ‘Boruto’ Episode 153, titled “Harmony in Gold,” is scheduled to release on April 19, 2020.

Where to Watch Boruto Episode 153 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘Boruto’ on Crunchyroll and Hulu with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. Viewers in the United States can stream its English dubbed version on Viz Media. Viewers from Australia and New Zealand can watch it on AnimeLab.

Boruto Spoilers

After the end of the fourth shinobi war, Naruto’s Green Leaf village started going back to its old ways. But one thing that’ll never be the same is the Hokage of the village. Naruto, who was once considered to be an outcast because of his big dreams and defiant nature, is now finally the leading force of the village. Along with his allies, he makes sure that Green Leaf is well-protected from dark forces and is in peaceful terms with other neighboring villages. While he and his men are out there for days protecting their home, a new generation of shinobi begins to step up to helm the responsibility of protecting the village in the future.

Among these new shinobi, Naruto’s own son, Boruto, turns out to be somewhat of a prodigy. Just like Naruto, he is strong, wise, and wishes to build his own path. But with all of this, he also turns out to be a bit too arrogant and often hates how he’s associated with the Hokage. He wishes to make a name for himself and this strains his relationship with his father. The fact that Naruto is always away from home, further disturbs their father-son relationship. Then comes a day when a sinister force begins to brew in and around the village. Seeing this as an opportunity to shine, Boruto and his friends set out to fight evil and protect their homes.

