‘Naruto’ served as a gateway anime for many and that’s the reason why even to this day, it can evoke a strong feeling of nostalgia in anyone who gets a small glimpse of it. That’s exactly where ‘Boruto’ comes in. Although it may never be as great as ‘Naruto,’ it still manages to capture the shounen spirit of the original and helps you reminisce Naruto’s epic run. If you have been following ‘Boruto’ all this while, read on further to know all about the release date and streaming details of its next episode.

Boruto Episode 154 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Boruto‘, which is a direct sequel of ‘Naruto Shippuden‘, premiered on April 5, 2017, and has aired 153 episodes so far. ‘Boruto’ Episode 154, titled “Himawari’s Ninja Trial Session,” is scheduled to release on April 26, 2020.

Where to Watch Boruto Episode 154 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘Boruto’ on Crunchyroll and Hulu with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. Viewers in the United States can stream its English dubbed version on Viz Media. Viewers from Australia and New Zealand can watch it on AnimeLab.

Boruto Spoilers

‘Boruto’ takes you back to the Green Leaf Village where Naruto first grew up. Back when he was a kid, he was often looked down upon for dreaming of becoming the Hokage of the village. But now, after all these years, he is finally the Hokage and has proven everyone wrong. With his men, Naruto often sets out on long voyages to make sure that no evil force is brewing around the borders of the village and also to ensure that none of the neighboring villages are trying to attack them. While they are at it, back at the village, a whole new generation of shinobi begins to step up to later look after the village.

Among these shinobi is Naruto’s own son, Boruto, who is somewhat of a prodigy. However, just like Naruto, his genius comes with a whole lot of defiance and ego. Boruto just hates how he is often associated with his father’s identity and wishes to build his own path. Adding to this, Naruto’s long voyages that force him to stay away from home further affect the relationship between the two. Soon, an evil force begins to emerge on the outskirts of the village all over again and Boruto and his friends are somehow able to sense it. With this, determined to save their village and also to make a name for themselves, they embark on an adventure to save their village.

