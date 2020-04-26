Before ‘Boruto’ came out, the creator of ‘Naruto,’ Masashi Kishimoto, promised fans that it would be much better than its predecessor. Better or worse, what’s pretty evident is that ‘Boruto’ does manage to capture the charm of the original at times and reminds you of its best moments. The original will always have a special place in our heart but if you’re looking for something very similar to it, makes sure you check this one out. That being said, if you have been following ‘Boruto’ all this while, read on further to know all about the streaming details and release date of its next episode.

Boruto Episode 155 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Boruto‘, which is a direct sequel of ‘Naruto Shippuden‘, premiered on April 5, 2017, and has aired 153 episodes so far. ‘Boruto’ Episode 155, titled “Mitsuki’s Rainy Day,” was previously scheduled to release on May 3, 2020. However, because of the Covid-19 outbreak, it has now been delayed and its new release date is yet to be announced. Moreover, there’s also a new visual for ‘Boruto.’ You can check it out below:

"Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" Episode 155 has been postponed due to COVID-19. The new airdate will be announced at a later date. Furthermore, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has released a new visual!! pic.twitter.com/3jFsOQQHtA — Anime Trending (@AniTrendz) April 21, 2020

Where to Watch Boruto Episode 155 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘Boruto’ on Crunchyroll and Hulu with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. Viewers in the United States can stream its English dubbed version on Viz Media. Viewers from Australia and New Zealand can watch it on AnimeLab.

Boruto Spoilers

‘Boruto’ is set in a world that has come too far from the events following the original ‘Naruto’ series. Naruto, who always dreamed of becoming the Hokage of his village, has now finally managed to achieve this lifelong dream. Meanwhile, even the Green Leaf village is not what it used to be and is somewhat of a metropolitan city now.

Although Naruto lives the life that he had always desired, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows from him. Since he is the Hokage of the village, it’s on him and his men to ensure that the village stays safe from any potential evil forces that are brewing around them. Moreover, he also has to maintain peace with all the villages that surround them. Because of all this, Naruto and his men are often forced to spend several days and even weeks away from their families

While they are at it, a whole new generation of Shinobi begins to step up and helm on the responsibility of keeping their village safe. Among them is, of course, Naruto’s own son, Boruto. A child prodigy, yet very egoistic about his abilities. Naruto’s absence from home scars the relationship between the two and makes Boruto defy his father even more. However, when an evil force begins to emerge all around them, Boruto and his friends take it upon themselves to keep their village safe from it.

Read More: Best Anime Like Naruto