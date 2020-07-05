While some watch ‘Boruto’ only to relive ‘Naruto’ in one way or the other, there are other anime viewers who simply enjoy it as a sequel. Whatever one’s reasons may be, one cannot deny that ‘Boruto’ does have its moments when almost comes in par with its predecessor. It clearly does have a long way to go to be as good as ‘Naruto’, but it is still a good replacement for the shounen classic. That being said, for those who have been following Boruto all this while, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Boruto Episode 156 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Boruto‘, which is a direct sequel of ‘Naruto Shippuden‘, premiered on April 5, 2017, and has aired 155 episodes so far. ‘Boruto’ Episode 156, titled “I Can’t Stay in My Slim Form,” is scheduled to release on July 12, 2020.

Where to Watch Boruto Episode 156 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘Boruto’ on Crunchyroll and Hulu with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. Viewers in the United States can stream its English dubbed version on Viz Media. Viewers from Australia and New Zealand can watch it on AnimeLab.

Boruto Spoilers

The world of ‘Boruto’ has come too far from what we saw during Naruto’s childhood. Speaking of Naruto, he once dreamed of being the Hokage of his village someday but no one else believed in him. In fact, he was often looked down upon for his eccentric behavior. But now, after all these years, Naruto has finally proved everyone wrong. He is the Hokage of the Green Leaf village. Moreover, even the village is not the same anymore. In appearance, it is more like a metropolitan city.

But even after being able to achieve what he always wanted, life as Hokage isn’t all that simple for Naruto. He is relentlessly forced to travel with his men just to make sure that the village is safe. As a result, he and his men spend several days away from their families. While they are at it, a whole new generation of shinobi also starts to grow in the village. Among these is Naruto’s own son, Boruto. Although as talented as his father, Boruto comes off as an arrogant child who hates being associated with his father’s fame all the time. Adding to this, Naruto’s absence from home further affects the relationship between the father and son.

When Boruto and his friends first figure out that an evil force is brewing right outside their village, they take it upon themselves to deal with it. This marks the inception of their adventure which ensues in and around the Green Leaf village. At first, Boruto only takes up this challenge to make a name for himself and prove his worth. But somewhere along the way, his adventures teach him a lot more than he had initially imagined.

Read More: Best Long-Running Anime