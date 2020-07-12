‘Boruto’, as many might have already figured out, will probably never be as popular as ‘Naruto’. Even so, it still manages to fill the gap that the end of ‘Naruto’ left behind. And no ‘Naruto’ fan can deny that even those brief moments of Naruto’s appearance in the series are well worth it. With that said, if you have been following ‘Boruto’ all this while, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Boruto Episode 157 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Boruto‘, which is a direct sequel of ‘Naruto Shippuden‘, premiered on April 5, 2017, and has aired 156 episodes so far. ‘Boruto’ Episode 157, titled “Kara’s Footprints,” is scheduled to release on July 19, 2020.

Where to Watch Boruto Episode 157 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘Boruto’ on Crunchyroll and Hulu with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. Viewers in the United States can stream its English dubbed version on Viz Media. Viewers from Australia and New Zealand can watch it on AnimeLab.

Boruto Spoilers

We once knew Naruto as a rebellious teenager, who would often defy the people around him. He did so just to follow his dream of becoming the Hokage one day. While almost everyone looked down upon this dream, he refused to give up on it. And now, Naruto is finally the Hokage. Even Green Leaf village isn’t the same anymore. It appears to be more like a metropolis city and not a village like it used to be.

However, despite being where he always wanted to be, life isn’t too great for Naruto. He and his men are forced to spend several days away from their families just to make sure that they are able to keep the village safe. As a Hokage, he is forced to keep his duties before his family and make the protection of the village his top priority. Due to this, although he does not intend to, he is not able to spend much time with his son, Boruto. In the meantime, Boruto, along with other younger shinobi out there, proves that he is somewhat of a child prodigy. Even so, he hates it when his name is associated with his father. Adding to this, the fact that Naruto stays away from home, further scars their relationship.

In an attempt to make a name for himself, when Boruto learns that an evil force is brewing outside the village, he sets out on an adventure to protect his people. Joining forces with his friends along the way, Boruto learns a lot more about himself than he had initially anticipated.

