Based on the series of novels by Michael Connelly, ‘Bosch’ is a police procedural drama series that follows Detective Harry Bosch and other law enforcement officers as they solve crimes in Los Angeles. It is based on the series of novels by Michael Connelly, who also serves as the creator. Developed for the screen by Eric Overmyer, the series first premiered on February 6, 2014, on Amazon Prime Video. Owing to the high ratings and a loyal fanbase, it has spawned six successful seasons. Naturally, fans are waiting for an update about the seventh season. If you are curious about the same, we’ve got you covered!

Bosch Season 7 Release Date

‘Bosch’ season 6 released in its entirety on April 16, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video. The sixth season has ten episodes that run for 42-48 minutes each.

Fans will be happy to know that Amazon gave the series the go-ahead for season 7 on February 13, 2020, making it the longest-running television series in the history of the streaming service. Unfortunately, the network also announced that season 7 would be the last one. Connelly did not cite any specific reason as to why the show is ending after seven seasons. However, he took to Twitter to say that “all good things come to an end.” The creator did express happiness over the fact that they at least get to end the series as planned.

The production for season 7 commenced in September 2020 and reportedly wrapped up in February 2021. However, a release date has not yet been confirmed. Since the last four seasons premiered in April, the upcoming season may also release around the same time of the year. However, delays cannot be ruled out, given the unpredictability of the situation due to COVID. Therefore, we can expect ‘Bosch’ season 7 to release sometime in Spring 2021.

Fortunately, Connelly is open to the idea of working with Amazon again and coming out with a movie or a miniseries with Harry Bosch as the central character. He even hinted that Amazon might come up with an interesting way of “rebooting” the show.

Bosch Season 7 Cast: Who is in it?

In season 7, Titus Welliver and Jamie Hector will reprise their roles Hieronymus “Harry” Bosch and Jerome “Jerry” Edgar, respectively. Other returning cast members include Amy Aquino (Lt. Grace Billets), Lance Reddick (Chief Irvin Irving), and Madison Lintz (Maddie Bosch). New additions Gina Vento and Carlos Miranda will be seen in a recurring capacity as Mickey and Detective Chris Collins, respectively.

Bosch Season 7 Plot: What is it About?

By the end of the sixth season, Maddie decides to become a prosecutor. Bosch and Edgar feel let down by the system as they are faced with tragedies on the professional front. At home, Harry is informed that the wiretap evidence on Alicia Kent will be admissible in court. The episode ends with the implication that Edgar may have killed Avril in cold blood because it seems that Avril did not point a gun at him.

The seventh season will draw from the novels ‘The Concrete Blonde’ and ‘The Burning Room.’ Bosch and Edgar will be seen working on two different murder investigations. While one of them will work on a case involving street drugs, the other will investigate a white-collar crime.

