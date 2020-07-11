Since March 2002, ABC’s leading dating reality series, ‘The Bachelor’ has been playing cupid to several individuals who appear on the show in pursuit of true and long-lasting love. Throughout the series, the bachelor embarks upon dates with over 20 women to find the one he wishes to marry and spend the rest of his life with. Stephen Bradley Womack is one of the most controversial contestants in the history of the series.

Brad is the only bachelor to appear on not one but two seasons – eleven and fifteen. He got lucky the second time, as he found his match in Emily Maynard and the two got engaged only to break up, a few months later. So where is Brad Womack now, after all these years? You may ask. Well, we have got you covered.

Brad Womack: The Bachelor Journey

Born on November 10, 1972, in Atlanta, Georgia, in a close-knit family, Brad is one of the three Womack siblings – Wesley and Brad’s twin, Chad. Brad spent his early years in Atlanta but when he was a teenager, he moved to Livingston, Texas, with his family. He joined the show in the eleventh season that premiered in 2007. After spending time with 25 women, Brad chose Georgia-based realtor, DeAnna Pappas, and Phoenix Suns Cheerleader, Jenni Croft, as the finalists.

However, in the finale, Brad not only broke Jenni’s heart and sent her home but also dumped DeAnna citing confusion and lack of connection as the reason. He also stated that he didn’t feel deeply for both DeAnna and Jenni and that’s why he didn’t want to choose anyone just for the sake of the show. Thus, he became the first bachelor to reject all of the bachelorettes.

After Ty Brown and Chris Lambton rejected the offer, Brad bagged another chance at finding a life partner when he appeared in the fifteenth season. After going on dates with not 25 but 30 women, Brad declared Emily Maynard and Chantal O. (the woman who slapped him in the first episode) as the finalists. However, he rejected Chantal and proceeded to go down on his knees to pop the question to Emily, who readily said yes.

But things didn’t go well between the couple and the two appeared uncomfortable on the follow-up episode. So, what happened next?

Where is Brad Womack Now?

On June 29, 2011, Emily and Brad announced their separation. After the announcement of their broken engagement, Brad went offline on social media and also stopped making appearances in the media circuits. In 2013, Brad’s name appeared on the headlines of reality news, when he reportedly began dating ‘The Bachelor’ alum AshLee Frazier.

But things didn’t work out with her either as reports of their breakup began to resurface. However, in 2017, Brad was linked with pro-athlete Jena Mayzing when she posted a picture with the reality star, along with a caption, wherein she referred to Brad as “my man.”

On March 30, 2019, Jena shared another picture of the two watching a game in Dallas, Texas. “For over two years, Brad has been my backbone. Brad, thank you for restoring my faith in faithful men and proving good, wholesome gentlemen do exist,” she wrote in the caption.

So if things are fine between the two, which we hope are, Brad is still dating Jena and the two have chosen to keep their relationship private.

It’s been nine years since he completely disappeared from the limelight. I mean, how else would you expect a person to react after having such a controversial journey on one of the most popular reality shows! On the professional front, Brad’s three Austin-based resto-bars The Dogwood, The Dizzy Rooster, and Molotov are still running fine. Brad co-runs the ventures along with his brother Chad and friend, Jason.

Read More: Where is Alex Michael From The Bachelor Today?