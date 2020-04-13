In ‘The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart,’ several up and coming singers live under the same roof for six weeks. During their stay, they go on music-themed dates and compete in singing challenges. The couple with the most intense chemistry wins the show. Bri Stauss is one of the contestants on the show. If you want to know more about her, keep reading!

Bri Stauss: Where is She From?

Bri hails from Pravo, the third-largest city in Utah.

She comes from a traditional Mormon family and still practices Mormonism beliefs and values.

Bri Stauss: Age and Profession

The 28-year-old pop singer has been pursuing a musical career for five years. She spends most of her time producing songs for her official YouTube channel. Check out one of her original songs – ‘Save Me.’

She is also a model and social media influencer and often bestows upon her followers, amazing discounts regarding the products she endorses.

Bri is fueled by wanderlust and loves to travel in pursuit of amusement and pleasure. Her social media profile is filled with breath-taking pictures from her vacation/trips.

Bri has four siblings and is very close to her family and friends.

Check out her cover of ‘Cruel Summer’ below! You can also head to her Instagram profile to find more such videos.

Bri is allergic to gluten and preaches a healthy and balanced lifestyle.

Bri Stauss Prediction: How Far Will She Go?

Bri is blessed with an amazing family, but she hasn’t been lucky when it comes to love. Coming from a broken engagement, Bri can’t stand a commitment-phobic person. She has learned from her heartbreaks and has entered the show, to find a man she can share her passion and life with. Bri has her eyes set on the win, and with an attitude like that, we think it’s possible.

Read More: Where is The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart Filmed?