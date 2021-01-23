In Edward Burns’ coming-of-age dramedy series ‘Bridge and Tunnel,’ six lifelong friends from 1980s’ Long Island, New York, come together for one last summer of fun before pursuing their dream careers in Manhattan after their college graduation. The show follows heartfelt interactions between the blue-collar friends and their respective families, who have all known each other forever. Set against a deeply nostalgic background and aided by a spunky soundtrack featuring some of the biggest hits of that era, ‘Bridge and Tunnel’ promises to be a visual treat for its audiences and make them think back on simpler times. Let’s take a look at what we can expect from the first season of ‘Bridge and Tunnel.’

Bridge and Tunnel Season 1 Release Date: When will it Premiere?

‘Bridge and Tunnel’ season 1 is all set to premiere its first episode on January 24, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, on Epix. There are going to be six episodes in season 1, with each new installment releasing every week on Sunday. Each episode is slated to have a runtime of 30 minutes.

Bridge and Tunnel Season 1 Cast: Who is in it?

‘Bridge and Tunnel’ features the acting talents of a skilled ensemble including Sam Vartholomeos as budding photographer Jimmy Farrell, Caitlin Stasey as his ex-girlfriend Jill, Isabella Farrell as college dropout Stacey, Jan Luis Castellanos as aspiring accountant Mikey, Brian Muller as law-school-bound Pags, and Gigi Zumbado as Columbia Business School student Tammy. Writer/director/executive producer Edward Burns plays Artie, Jimmy’s grounded and honest father.

Bridge and Tunnel Season 1 Plot: What is it About?

Six childhood friends who have been raised alongside one another in a Long Island blue-collar neighborhood return to the familiarity of their hometown for one last summer to hammer out their tangled relationships and spend some time together before embarking on their respective big-city career pursuits. Jimmy and his former flame Jill cannot decide whether or not they want to be with each other, despite a deep attraction. Jimmy’s father wants him to focus on his career and go to Alaska on a six-month-long photography gig with National Geographic. Jill is trying to make it as a budding fashion designer and finds work as a designer’s assistant in Manhattan.

Stacey and Mikey, who have next to nothing in common, have been casually sleeping together for a long time, but Stacey is now forced to take stock of her no-strings relationship with Mikey versus a serious boyfriend in Manhattan. Mikey struggles with accountancy because his interests lie elsewhere. Pags has a crush on Tammy, but she secretly likes Mikey. Will these lifelong friends be able to figure out what they want to do with their lives and where they stand with each other? Guess you’ll have to watch to find out!

Read More: Best Teen TV Shows