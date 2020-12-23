‘Bridgerton’ is a period drama, created by Chris Van Dusen and adapted from Julia Quinn’s bestselling novels. The story takes place in the luxurious, elite backdrop of Regency London. Starring Nicola Coughlan, Adjoa Andoh, Jonathan Bailey, Polly Walker, Ruby Barker, and Claudia Jessie, it features Julie Andrews as the narrator. And if you are a fan of ‘Downtown Abbey’, this series is definitely going to be your new obsession! Why? Allow us to explain.

‘Bridgerton’ introduces us to Daphne Bridgerton, the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton clan. She enters the world of Regency London’s competitive marriage market. She wishes to find someone based on the notion of true love — something on the lines of the parents’ relationship. Although things start off well in the beginning, things get difficult when her elder brother starts ruling out her potential suitors. Also, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown makes Daphne even more skeptical.

This is when Daphne meets the handsome, desirable, and rebellious Duke of Hastings — a committed bachelor. When their paths cross, sparks fly and there is an undeniable attraction. But both deny that they want anything from each other. Eventually, they find themselves embroiled in an increasing battle of wits while juggling societal norms and expectations.

Seeing the synopsis itself, we are sure that ‘Bridgerton’ is geared up to be an engaging watch. Packed with all the elements of a period drama, such as a budding relationship between two people of high society, innumerable witty one-liners, and extravagant settings, dancing, and costumes, ‘Bridgerton’ is definitely a treat for fans of luxe, flashy shows. Therefore, without any further ado, let us check out when this show will be available for viewers.

Bridgerton Release Date And Time

‘Bridgerton’ season 1 is slated to premiere on Christmas, Friday, December 25, 2020, at 12.01 am (PT)/ 3.01 am (ET) on Netflix. All of the eight episodes will drop on the same date on the platform.

Where to Stream Bridgerton Online?

‘Bridgerton’ is a Netflix original. Therefore, it is highly unlikely that it will ever be available on any other platform. So your best bet is to subscribe to the streamer and binge on all of the episodes as and when they become available!

Bridgerton Trailer

For some more insights into the show, here is the trailer for ‘Bridgerton’ season 1!

