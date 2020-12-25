Shonda Rhimes’ first scripted show for Netflix, ‘Bridgerton’, is a period romance drama that revolves around the love stories of various members of the titular family. The Bridgertons are a shockingly prolific aristocratic brood who are all (rather comically) named alphabetically. Season 1 follows the passionate romance of beautiful debutante Daphne Bridgerton with the handsome Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset. The show is based on Julia Quinn’s historical fiction novel series of the same name and the plot of season 1 comes from the first book “The Duke and I’. ‘Bridgerton’ provides perfect escapist drama – fun, luxe, frivolous, and dramatic – that defines “comfort viewing”. It’s no wonder that the series is such a huge hit with the audiences. Now the fans are eager for information about the next season. Here is everything we know about ‘Bridgerton’ season 2.

Bridgerton Season 2 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Bridgerton’ season 1 released on Netflix on December 25, 2020. Even though there has been no official announcement by Netflix or Shondaland, as of yet, about the series being renewed for another season, the sheer success of the first season all but guarantees that a second season is soon to be underway. There have even been reports that season 2 was originally scheduled to begin filming in summer 2020, but got postponed due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic. Now, reportedly, ‘Bridgerton’ season 2 is going to start production in March 2021. If we factor in its usual lengthy filming schedule, then it is quite likely that ‘Bridgerton’ season 2 will release in December 2022.

Bridgerton Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

If we do get a second season of the deliciously scandalous affair that is ‘Bridgerton’, we can expect most of the first season’s main cast – an excellent ensemble – to return to the show. The legendary Julie Andrews may reprise her voice role as the narrator (Lady Whistledown) in season 2. Jonathan Bailey will also reprise his role as Anthony Bridgerton, while Nicola Coughlan will play Penelope Featherington. The second series will also see Claudia Jessie return as Eloise Bridgerton, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Sabrina Bartlett as the opera singer Siena Rosso, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Polly Walker as Lady Portia Featherington, and Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte. The leading pair of season 1, Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page are also expected to take up their roles as Daphne and Simon for the upcoming season 2.

Bridgerton Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

Since season 1 of ‘Bridgerton’ is based on Julia Quinn’s “The Duke and I” (the first novel in the Bridgerton book series), it only stands to reason that the second season will be based on the second novel, titled “The Viscount Who Loved Me”. The second book in the series follows the love story of Anthony Bridgerton, the older brother of Daphne and best friend of Simon. In the book, Anthony decides to marry and even singles out the debutante he wants as his Viscountess, a practical decision he makes without factoring in the complication of love. But his courtship of the debutante is derailed when he meets her headstrong older sister, Kate Sheffield, a woman who wants to protect her little sister from the advances of the notoriously rakish Lord Bridgerton. Anthony and Kate’s heady romance will be the focal point of ‘Bridgerton’ season 2.

Read More: Bridgerton Season 1 Ending, Explained