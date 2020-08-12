Who Are Brooke Geahan and Kerri Ciullo From (Un)Well?

Bee Venom Therapy has been all the rage ever since it was revealed that Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, used it on the day of her wedding. Rumored to be nature’s Botox, bee venom is now incorporated into a lot of cosmetic products as well, but its so-called healing powers is the one that is attracting us to it the most. In Netflix’s ‘(Un)Well,’ an entire episode was dedicated to all the aspects of this treatment, and two of the major features who advocated in favor of it were Brooke Geahan and Kerri Ciullo. So, here’s all that we know about them!
Who Is Brooke Geahan?
Brooke Geahan was only introduced to as the founder of The Heal Hive, however, she is so much more. Apart from having chronic Lyme disease, which led her to deal with tick-borne illnesses and autoimmunity challenges for most of her adult life, Brooke has battled both skin and cervical cancer as well. All of this just started because of a tick bite. Over the years, she saw more than 50 doctors, tried thousands of dollars worth of treatments and drugs – both chemical and herbal – and also tried different therapies. But, alas, nothing helped and she almost lost her life.
6 YEARS: MY LYME ANNIVERSARY. 6 years ago today I was diagnosed with Lyme disease, chronic Epstein Barr Virus, Bartonella, and Babesia. I’m sharing a visual journey of my recovery for all you who’ve lost hope and who are just plain lost in our broken medial system. The 2nd pic was taken 3 months after I first fell drastically unwell and stopped being able to function normally. I took a picture of the Babesia medication because of the story behind it: from initial blood draw with a Lyme literate doctor in NYC, it took 3 months for my full lab results to be released. Why? Because my Babesia was so severe, the NY Dep of Health didn’t believe the results were accurate, so they refused to release them & had me redo the test 2xs. Because my results were so high, they considered my Babesia infection fatal —they basically thought I should already be dead therefore the results were inaccurate. But by chance I was hanging on by a thread. I survived, but barely. The next 2 yrs were the worst of my life. I was desperate to live and regain my health. I went to Lyme specialists around the country, nearly everyone in NYC; tried every Western modality for Lyme and co-infections, to no avail; went to different MD’s for all my new autoimmune issues (Rheumatoid arthritis, Fibromyalgia, Hashimotos, POTS, & MCAS); went to every quack job peddling pseudoscience like Muscle testing, homeopathic drops, detox foot baths, etc; & spent my entire life savings on all of this, and then started selling my belongings to pay for even more testing & treatment once I became exposed to toxic black mold. So much money spent on IV therapy, saunas, chiropractic adjustments … I contemplated suicide many times but felt there must be an answer. 2 1/2 yrs after this picture was taken, I embraced BEE VENOM THERAPY. The rest is a fairytale ending of bees, love & community. Ever so grateful for my health, ever so grateful for you, supporting all these years. THANK YOU FOR GETTING ME HERE! 🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝 More gratitude giving in my stories!
It was only when she started researching natural treatments and met nurse Gillian, who herself had fully recovered from chronic Lyme, that she saw hope for herself. She got a crash course in Apitherapy, bee venom therapy, from the nurse, and then started doing it on herself regularly. After three months, she was able to leave her wheelchair. A year into it, and she was well on her way to healing completely. However, she also realized that along with the therapy, she would have to change her habits and clean up her lifestyle to live a good life. And so, with a better diet and a balanced life, she is now completely healthy.
TO BEE OR NOT TO BEE —what is bee venom therapy & who can benefit… ⠀ In honor of World Bee Day, & the fact I’m asked 20x or more a week whether bee venom therapy works & whether it’s useful for a variety of health issues, let’s discuss what is in bee venom & how it works: ⠀ 1: Bee Venom contains a peptide Melittin that induces hemolytic activity against bacteria & viruses by disrupting their plasma membrane —creating microscopic pores in the lipid (fat) layers of pathogens whereby leaking out the contents inside pathogenic cells, destroying the pathogen. ⠀ 2: Bee Venom exhibits powerful antibacterial, antiviral, powerful anti- inflammatory as well as chemotherapeutic benefits. It also contains a Mast Cell Degranulating Peptide that supports balancing the histamine response & is a powerful anti inflammatory peptide —this is what helps heal Mast Cell Dysregulation Syndrome & supports those with inflammatory autoimmune issues such as Rheumatoid Arthritis. ⠀ 3: Bee Venom contains Apamin that is a powerful neuroprotective, protecting dopaminergic neurons which benefits those fighting Parkinson’s & other neuron affected disorders. ⠀ 4: It also has Phospholipase A2, this has proven immune modulating & further anti-inflammatory benefits while disrupting pathogenic cell layers & shows great potential to help those with Alzheimer’s ⠀ 5: These peptides & enzymes plus many more contribute to the incredible health benefits of properly applied bee venom therapy. ⠀ 6: These pollinators are ESSENTIAL to the health of our ecosystem & food production, but clearly also to our own health. Bee Venom is only recently being researched for all its health benefits & I expect more to be discovered and uncovered the more we benefit health-wise from these sweet, hardworking pollinators. Let’s protect our precious bees! ⠀ Intrigued by Bees & Bee Venom Therapy? Visit @thehealhive for more info & happy to answer some questions below ⬇️ Have a friend whose suffering? Tag them below to share this 🐝-utiful research & hope!
Brooke started The Heal Hive as a platform to give hope to others and to educate them about the different options that they have. But, the main thing, the most important thing, for her remains that every one of her clients has their doctors on board. Her motivation is to help others recover from their issues and see them achieve great things. Autoimmunity, digestion, fertility, and aging are also some areas in which she dabbles. Married to Brian Nicholson, Brooke is living the best possible life. She has a business that she is passionate about and a husband who is head over heels in love with her. Currently, they are also trying to conceive via IVF.
How did I know my husband was “the one”? Today is my husbands birthday and although I hardly ever focus on him, he’s the reason I’m able to accomplish so much. ⠀ There are no gestures or words that do adequate justice explaining just how remarkable of a human he is. ⠀ He is the most genuine and honest person I’ve ever met. I have never even heard a hyperbolic statement come out of his mouth, much less a lie. He also is the coolest cucumber and an incredible pragmatic presence when situations get hairy. ⠀ He is a venture capital investor specializing in female founded companies that bring responsible, affordable, clean products to the masses. He was one of the first to invest in and recognize the game-changing power of @reformation led by @yaya_aflalo as well as the female empowering site @refinery29 led by @pieraluisa … this year alone he’s invested in two game changing female led companies … @versed led by founder @katherinepower & @beekeepers_naturals led by @stein.carly … I tell you all this because he is an outlier investor. ⠀ Women-owned businesses with revenues over $1 million increased 46 percent compared to 12 percent for all U.S. businesses in the last decade–an impressive feat were it not for the fact that these businesses make up only 1.7 percent of all women-owned firms!! ⠀ A closer look at the numbers, however, reveals that women entrepreneurs still have far to go. For instance, women lead 4 in 10 businesses in the U.S., but most are actually one-woman shows. Their ventures make up ONLY 8 percent of all employment and account for ONLY 4.3 percent of total revenues. Women founders who apply for bank loans also receive about 45 percent less money than their male peers!! ⠀ You see, I knew my husband was the one when I learned that his respect, support, and desire to help me build my passions wasn’t exclusively because of love: he believes in the power of ALL women to transform business, transform the world, and he is the ultimate feminist. ⠀ I love you @nickolacka and everyday with you is a gift. Thank you for believing in me, @thehealhive & all women led brands. HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!
Who Is Kerri Ciullo?
Kerri Ciullo, better known as Botanical Bunny on the internet, is a 26-year-old New Jersey-based embroiderer whose art is inspired by the natural world. Most of her pieces include either any or all aspects of the following: leaves, flowers, insects, fungi, and concepts of feminine beauty and vulnerability. As for her canvases, well, they are just as creative. Her preferred mediums are t-shirts, denim jackets, and baseball caps, along with bracelets and necklaces. Some of her pieces even highlight empowering phrases that drip with deeper meanings. She sells most of her creations on Etsy and even takes custom orders.
As for her personal life and struggles with Lyme disease, well, we saw that perfectly on the docu-series. Even though Kerri was born premature and grappled with pain and mental illnesses her entire life, she wasn’t officially diagnosed by the time she was 19. But, by then, her trust in western medicine had gone. She started on homeopathic remedies, however, even with that, she didn’t get much relief. And so, when she found Bee Venom Therapy, she decided to give it a chance. Fortunately, from her social media, it seems like this treatment method is working really well for her. She has her own little beehive at home that she uses for her everyday injections, and hopefully, like Brooke, she’ll be back to her full health soon enough.
