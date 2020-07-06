There is no such thing as a perfect crime. No matter how well-planned it might be, a crime always leaves its footprints, and, sooner or later, someone will follow them up and the truth will come to light. Often, it is just the matter of one slip up, and a mind-boggling mystery can come to an end. Something similar happened in the case of Tara Grinstead.

The high-school history teacher and beauty queen’s disappearance made the news in 2005 and became a particularly challenging case for not just the local cops, but also the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, as well as the private investigator hired by Grinstead’s family. No one could put their finger on what happened to Tara until someone walked up to the cops and brought the whole mystery down. This person was Brooke Sheridan. Who is she, and how is she connected to Tara Grinstead’s case? Let’s find out.

Who is Brooke Sheridan?

Brooke Sheridan met Bo Dukes, who hails from Ocilla and had attended the Irwin County High School where Tara Grinstead was a teacher, through an online dating app. After talking with each other through the app for about a month, they finally met face to face. Their relationship took flight and soon, they moved in together.

All was going well until, in 2016, Bo came back home and told Brooke that he had been interviewed by the GBI and that they were taking swabs of several people, including him, for the Grinstead case. After this, he started having panic attacks and anxiety attacks which worsened with time. It was in one such situation that Bo opened up to Brooke about the truth regarding Grinstead’s disappearance. “I felt like I was gonna be sick. I didn’t know who I was staring at. I didn’t know who he was,” said Sheridan, whose whole life had turned upside down due to this startling revelation about the man she had fallen in love with.

He told her that Ryan Duke had come to him one day and confessed about killing Tara. Bo didn’t take it seriously at the time but a day later, when the teacher’s disappearance came to light, he went back to their conversation. Eventually, he not only accompanied Ryan to the orchard where he had dumped Tara’s body but also helped him in getting rid of it.

After struggling with the moral dilemma of keeping Bo’s secret or giving him up to the law enforcement, Sheridan approached the cops and told them everything that he had told her. “I knew that he would probably serve the rest of his life in jail. That family’s peace to me was more important than his freedom,” she said. She even pushed him to confess the whole thing and allow Grinstead’s family to have the justice they deserve. Ultimately, Bo came clean to the cops and was charged in June 2017.

Where is Brooke Sheridan Now?

After giving her statement to the cops, she moved out of Bo’s house, and her last known residence places her in Bonaire, Georgia. She testified during Bo’s trial, which ended with him getting a 25-year sentence for his involvement in the Grinstead case. Since then, she has stayed away from the media attention, except for her only interview with Peter Van Sant.

