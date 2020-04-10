The traditional heist! Well, this is one of the fan-favorite moments that has been a stable of the popular cop comedy-drama, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, since its onset. And episode 11 gives us just that. We have a long heist, aptly titled Valloweaster, which extends for up to six months. So, who is the winner this time? No, not your usual guesses — it’s neither Jake nor Holt but a new entry. Well, find out who in our recap section.

Now, with episode 11 out of the way, fans are curious to know the details of the next episode. Read on to know everything about ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ season 7 episode 12.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 12 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 12 is called ‘Ransom’. It is scheduled to premiere on April 16, 2020, at 8.30 p.m ET/ 7.30 p.m CT on NBC. The 12th episode will be the penultimate installment from the current, seventh outing of the show.

Its official synopsis goes as follows: “Holt asks for Jake’s help in a case that is exceptionally meaningful to him; Charles and Terry work together on a side business.”

The show, after its double-episode debut, has followed a weekly schedule of airing one, 25-minute-long episode every Thursday. The total run for season 7 consists of 13 episodes.

Where to Stream Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 12 Online?

You can catch episode 12 of ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ season 7 by tuning in to NBC at the timeslot mentioned above with the help of an active cable subscription. Moreover, you can also watch the season online, if you have a valid cable provider’s login, on NBC’s official website.

Another alternative is to live-stream the show on Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV or Direct TV. Previous seasons are also available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 11 Recap:

Jake Peralta introduces the theme for the annual heist event — it would revolve around friendship and the partners would be handcuffed until they complete the contest and the winners of the gauntlet are announced. Amy Santiago is seen in a completely new avatar as she gears up to claim the win. According to her, she was the rightful winner for the last heist competition.

But does Amy succeed in her ambitions this time? Well, it seems not. We have another entry to claim the prize and that’s Rosa! Rosa plays her game extremely well and she also has something to her advantage. Nobody considers her as a strong opponent and no one cares to pay her much attention. The thing is, the previous winners already can anticipate each other’s moves but they cannot say the same about Rosa, who keeps her gameplay extremely smart and unpredictable.

Rosa is teamed up with Scully and this makes her even more less-noticeable. So she executes her tricks with ease — covers the gems in hams and feeds them to Cheddar and ruins Terry’s smoothie with ham, again! Rosa had been planning the whole thing for six months and until the end, it is not anticipated that she was the schemer all along.

