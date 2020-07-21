‘Build Me Up’ is a home improvement series that dropped on HGTV in July 2020. Hosted by HGTV veteran, Orlando Soria, it features multiple homeowners who need help in getting a house makeover. Most of the highlighted people are those who wish to create a fresh start, following a major life crisis. ‘Build Me Up’ features a collection of the most beautiful properties, in and around America. And you might be wanting to know where these homes are located. Or in other words, where is this show filmed? Let’s dive straight into the details.

Build Me Up Filming Locations in California

Host Orlando Soria is a LA resident; and hence, most of the highlighted properties in ‘Build Me Up’ are located in and around California.

For instance, in one episode, he visits a divorced mother of two, residing in Aliso Viejo, California. She wishes to flush out all the remnants of her past relationship. Soria steps up in full form and guides her in revamping her kitchen, living room, and her ex’s old garage.

Soria then heads to Huntington Beach, California, where he meets a father of two kids. The man is fed up with staying for so many years in the worn-out house of his ex-wife. Soria plans to breathe fresh, new life into the derelict space by removing the dated carpet, the ugly tiles, and dilapidated furniture while tackling the living room, dining room, and master suite.

Another episode is filmed in La Crescenta, California, which is inhabited by a mum of three. She is all geared up to start a new life in her house, but it features a poor design and is full of reminders of her past relationship. Soria offers a helping hand in renovating the kitchen, creating a more-functional office, and refreshing the master bedroom.

The team also shoots an entire episode in Soria’s home city, Los Angeles. A mother of four owns a daycare in her LA home and is attempting to get past her long breakup by overhauling her kitchen, laundry room, and master suite. Then, in Yorba Linda, California, Soria guides a single dad of two in moving on from his decade-old divorce by lending an entirely cool, new look to his home.

The designer revamps his kitchen, living room, and master bedroom. In ‘Despair to Repair’, Soria rolls up his sleeves and aids a young military mom from Santa Ana, California, who is attempting to rebound from her broken marriage — by renovating her kitchen, dining, laundry, and living rooms. Other filming locations in California include Playa del Rey, Irvine, Valley Village, and Somis, among others. [Feature Image Credits: HGTV]

