Bulent Gurcan is one of the fiercest contestants on the sixth season of ‘Naked and Afraid XL.’ Apart from testing the endurance and survival skills, season 6 also aims to check how well the survivalists perform as a team by adding a new “banish the weakling” twist. Bulent has the mental and physical strength to survive the South African Savannah for 40 days, but does he have the social skills to evade banishment? Here’s everything you need to know about Bulent Gurcan!

Bulent Gurcan: Where is he From?

Bulent Gurcan is an American citizen of Turkish descent.

He has spent most of his adult life working as a Border Patrol Officer in El Paso County, Texas. Bulent is a father to two adorable kids – Penelope and Attila, and he indeed loves them to bits.

The tough guy currently lives in Point Roberts, a census-designated place in Washington. He enjoys his free time with his puppy, Archie. Look, he also has a T-shirt dedicated to him!

Bulent Gurcan: Age and Profession

The no-nonsense survivalist is reportedly 43-years-old. He is a self-employed professional life coach and often shares motivational videos on his Instagram handle.

Bulent has worked as a Customs and Border Protection Officer for the Department of Homeland Security/CBP in Point Roberts for ten years.

Before that, he was a Border Patrol Agent at Fabens, Texas. Bulent has also served as a Power Generation Specialist in the U.S. Army for three years.

He has a bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology and Exercise Science from The University of Texas at El Paso. He holds a Master of Science degree in Health and Human Performance from Northwestern State University.

Bulent is an aviation enthusiast and loves the thrill of flying planes.

He also loves to spend time with the love of his life, his dog Archie.

Bulent Gurcan: Naked and Afraid Journey

Bulent has appeared on the survival show, not once but twice. In his first time, he was paired alongside a cross-fit athlete/mountaineer Cat Orza in the ninth episode of ‘Naked and Afraid’ season 10, titled ‘The Spirits are Angry.’ Their 21-day survival challenge in the tropical and subtropical moist broad-leaf forests in Colombia’s Magdalena Department was going fine until Bulent suffered a fall that led him to tap out on Day 11. Cat, however, went ahead to complete the challenge alone.

‘Naked and Afraid’ season 11 offered Bulent a second chance to prove his worth by appearing in episode 18 titled ‘Blood, Sweat and Fears,’ with another recurring survivalist Sarah Burkett. During their journey in the sweltering Mexican jungle, Bulent’s gruff social skills clashed with Sarah’s stubborn nature, resulting in some sparks here and there. Sarah cut her leg on Day 1, but she kept going. The two had to face the wrath of the torrential rain and dangerous snakes. Here’s a short clip in which the two-time survivalists argue over eating freshwater snails!

Bulent and Sarah redeemed themselves after surviving on almost nothing but a fish and some snails for 21 days. By keeping their differences aside and working as a team, Sarah overcame her resistance in asking for help, while Bulent refined his communication skills.

