The premiere episode of Season 5 of CBS’s ‘Bull’ is another story that focuses on the new normal in the COVID-inflicted world. Dr. Jason Bull is worried since the social-distancing measures have brought TAC to a standstill. With everything transferred to virtual mediums, Bull is pondering over the future of the company and his family. As he attempts to navigate the chaos, he also has a terrible nightmare; or does he? In fact, episode 1 does a remarkable job in addressing how the pandemic has affected people physically, as well as, mentally.

On the other hand, the first episode additionally includes several musical numbers — to push the story forward. And this is weird for a legal drama. Well, we will cover the major highlights of ‘My Corona’ in our recap section. Now, if you have already finished watching it, let us check out the details of the next episode.

Bull Season 5 Episode 2 Release Date: When Will it Premiere?

‘Bull’ Season 5 Episode 2 is slated to release on November 23, 2020, at 10 pm ET/PT and 9 pm CT, on CBS. The fifth season consists of 16 episodes.

Bull Season 5 Episode 2 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘The Great Divide’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by CBS: “The TAC team experiences a conflict of interest in court when Benny represents the plaintiff and Chunk represents the defendant in the same civil suit, where a mother sues a young artist she deems responsible for her daughter’s death.” You can also watch its promo below:

Where to Watch Bull Season 5 Episode 2 Online?

‘Bull’ is on CBS; so you can watch it using a cable connection on your tv screens. If you are more of a digital person, you can stream the show on the CBS site and CBS All Access. Cord cutters can watch the show on Fubo TV, DirecTV, and YouTube Tv. Amazon Prime users can add CBS to their existing packs to stream and view the latest episodes.

Bull Season 5 Episode 1 Recap:

‘My Corona’, season 5’s aptly titled premiere episode, takes up the COVID-19 pandemic as its central theme. After the global shutdowns, the team of Trial Analysis Corporation (TAC) is forced to operate virtually. The employees conduct online meetings and discuss the company’s future over video chats and conference calls. They even celebrate Chunk Palmer’s graduation virtually.

Meanwhile, in the midst of the chaos, Dr. Jason Bull is worried about the future of his company and family. He also gets a case from a data mining organization, which collects information about people and hands the details to landlords for an approximate fee of $12 each. The company is facing issues because automated systems are causing errors in establishing the identity of individuals. Bull takes on the case but goes through several obstacles since social distancing measures do not allow him to meet the jury.

Later, Bull realizes that everything that had happened was a part of a dream. His nightmare may be infused by an apparent COVID infection. The episode is additionally accompanied by fun musicals and it wraps up with ‘How Can I Be Sure’ by The Young Rascals.

