The premiere episode of Season 5 of CBS’s ‘Bull’ is a weird one. We see Jason Bull having dreamlike visions in a feverish state. And strangely, his dreams are embedded with musicals. In fact, Bull is worried about the future of TAC — since after the pandemic, everything has become virtual. And the second episode picks up the story from here. Well, we will cover the major highlights of ‘The Great Divide’ in our recap section. Now, if you have already finished watching it, let us check out the details of the next episode.

Bull Season 5 Episode 3 Release Date: When Will it Premiere?

‘Bull’ Season 5 Episode 3 is slated to release on November 30, 2020, at 10 pm ET/PT and 9 pm CT, on CBS. The fifth season consists of 16 episodes.

Bull Season 5 Episode 3 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Prison Break’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by CBS: “Bull assists Chunk as he represents a convict from his law school’s legal aid clinic, a woman accused of killing a guard while trying to escape during a prison transport. While the prosecution alleges the woman shot the guard as she tried to flee, Chunk argues that she is being falsely accused by a guard who attempted to sexually assault her during the transport.” You can also watch its promo below:

Where to Watch Bull Season 5 Episode 3 Online?

‘Bull’ is on CBS; so you can watch it using a cable connection on your tv screens. If you are more of a digital person, you can stream the show on the CBS site and CBS All Access. Cord cutters can watch the show on Fubo TV, DirecTV, and YouTube Tv. Amazon Prime users can add CBS to their existing packs to stream and view the latest episodes.

Bull Season 5 Episode 2 Recap:

In ‘The Great Divide’, ‘Bull’ delivers another strange and shocking episode. What happens here is, Chunk Palmer is pitted against Benny Colon. When a young artist gets sued by a mother, the duo gets into a conflict. The mum claims that the accused is responsible for the death of her daughter. Chunk represents the artist and Benny decides to stand up for the mother. Chunk and Benny engage in a face-off but in the end, it is revealed that the girl is not guilty. And the woman’s daughter had died because of an unfortunate accident. The artist is released and is exempted from any sort of further punishment.

At the end of the episode, Benny gets an offer. He receives an opportunity to take up the role of the District Attorney in New York. This makes us question if Benny will appear in future episodes. After all, once he moves to NYC, he can no longer be a part of TAC. But being a DA is a prestigious career change. And even if Benny does not appear in the upcoming episodes, this is the proper farewell to his character!

