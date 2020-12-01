In the third episode of ‘Bull’ that premiered this week, we follow Benny as he gears up to run for the position of New York’s District Attorney. On the other hand, Marissa battles with her emotions as she tries to come to terms with her husband’s impotency issues. Finally, the TAC takes up the case of a woman who is wrongfully accused of murdering a prison guard. Well, we will cover the major highlights of ‘Prison Break’ in our recap section. Now, if you have already finished watching it, let us check out the details of the next episode.

Bull Season 5 Episode 4 Release Date: When Will it Premiere?

‘Bull’ Season 5 Episode 4 is slated to release on December 14, 2020, at 10 pm ET/PT and 9 pm CT, on CBS. On the next Monday, December 7, 2020, CBS will air a rerun of ‘Bull’ Season 4 Episode 11: ‘Look Back In Anger’. The fifth season consists of 16 episodes.

Bull Season 5 Episode 4 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘The Ex-Factor’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by CBS: “TAC braces for an un-jolly Christmas when Bull and Benny represent Marissa and her estranged husband, Greg, in federal court after they’re charged with money laundering and fraud connected to Greg’s restaurant. As Bull and Benny defend the divorcing couple together so the prosecution can’t use them against each other, they search for jurors who will believe Marissa had no knowledge of Greg’s business dealings.”

Where to Watch Bull Season 5 Episode 4 Online?

‘Bull’ is on CBS; so you can watch it using a cable connection on your tv screens. If you are more of a digital person, you can stream the show on the CBS site and CBS All Access. Cord cutters can watch the show on Fubo TV, DirecTV, and YouTube Tv. Amazon Prime users can add CBS to their existing packs to stream and view the latest episodes.

Bull Season 5 Episode 3 Recap:

In the third episode, Benny Colon decides to make a career shift — transiting from an attorney to New York’s DA. Bull’s wife, Izzy, offers him full support and encourages him to continue on this new professional path. Later, Benny tells Bull that TAC holds a close place in his heart. Therefore, he will continue to be here even after becoming a DA.

On the other hand, TAC tackles the case of a woman named Ronnie, who has been wrongfully accused. Apparently, she had attempted to flee during transportation and killed a prison guard by shooting him. Chunk points out that she was, in fact, about to be sexually assaulted by the guard.

Meanwhile, Marissa Morgan, who was previously seen talking to a therapist about her husband’s impotence problems, is still dealing with emotional turmoil in the fourth episode. She is unable to cope up with the fact that she had to take the fall for her partner’s shortcoming. Now, when Marissa meets an old college friend and starts developing a romantic relationship, she hopes that her life will turn around.

