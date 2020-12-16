In the 4th episode of ‘Bull’ that premiered this week, we follow TAC as they gear up for a depressing Christmas. Bull and Benny represent Marissa and her estranged husband, Greg, in federal court — when the duo is charged with money laundering and fraud, related to Greg’s restaurant. Bull and Benny decide to defend the divorcing couple together so that the prosecution does not get the power to use them against each other. The team additionally scours for jurors who are likely to believe Marissa had no knowledge of Greg’s business dealings. Well, we will cover the major highlights of ‘The Ex-factor’ in our recap section. Now, if you have already finished watching it, let us check out the details of the next episode.

Bull Season 5 Episode 5 Release Date: When Will it Premiere?

‘Bull’ Season 5 Episode 5 is slated to release on January 4, 2021, at 10 pm ET/PT and 9 pm CT, on CBS. The fifth season consists of 16 episodes. Since the current season has gone on a hiatus, the upcoming weeks will see reruns from season 4. On December 21, 2020, CBS will air ‘Bull’ Season 4 Episode 12 titled ‘Behind the Ivy’.

Where to Watch Bull Season 5 Episode 5 Online?

‘Bull’ is on CBS; so you can watch it using a cable connection on your tv screens. If you are more of a digital person, you can stream the show on the CBS site and CBS All Access. Cord cutters can watch the show on Fubo TV, DirecTV, and YouTube Tv. Amazon Prime users can add CBS to their existing packs to stream and view the latest episodes.

Bull Season 5 Episode 4 Recap:

The fourth episode titled ‘Ex-Factor’ follows Marissa and Greg who are accused of money laundering. Now, the responsibility falls on Jason Bull and Benny Colon to clear her name. Although Marissa and Greg have issues, they are still married. Hence, when her name features alongside his in his restaurant, she gets swept into the case as well. The case also links the troubled couple to a drug dealer named Douglas Scott. But Marissa was unaware of this entire racket and even now, does not know anything.

Now, the TAC steps in to defend Marissa. They also offer to help Greg so that he does not turn on Marissa. Greg reveals that Scott had become a partner in his business since he was bad at handling deals. But Greg never knew that Scott was laundering in cash. At the stand, Greg makes a deal with the AUSA. He says that he is ready to go to jail for three years as long they drop the charges against Marissa. He also agrees to testify against Scott. Marissa and Greg have reconciliation of some sort while Bull is proposed to by Izzy. Izzy finally realizes how important it was for Bull for them to get married so that they could raise their daughter. Bull happily says yes. THE END!

