In the 5th episode of ‘Bull’ that premiered this week, which is called ‘Fallen Idols’, we follow TAC as they tackle a case that involves the church. When a pastor is accused of killing his wife, Bull and his team are unable to convince the jury that the man is innocent. Well, we will cover the major highlights of the fifth episode in our recap section. Now, if you have already finished watching it, let us check out the details of the next episode.

Bull Season 5 Episode 6 Release Date: When Will it Premiere?

‘Bull’ Season 5 Episode 6 is slated to release on January 18, 2021, at 10 pm ET/PT and 9 pm CT, on CBS. The fifth season consists of 16 episodes. The upcoming episode is called ‘To Save a Life’.

Since the current season has gone on a short hiatus, the upcoming week will see a rerun from season 4. On January 11, 2021, CBS will air ‘Bull’ Season 4 Episode 20 titled ‘Wrecked’. We also have its official synopsis, which goes as follows: “Bull and the team help Taylor bring a civil suit against the woman who killed Taylor’s friend in a hit-and-run when the driver evades criminal charges by claiming diplomatic immunity.”

Where to Watch Bull Season 5 Episode 6 Online?

‘Bull’ is on CBS; so you can watch it using a cable connection on your tv screens. If you are more of a digital person, you can stream the show on the CBS site and CBS All Access. Cord cutters can watch the show on Fubo TV, DirecTV, and YouTube Tv. Amazon Prime users can add CBS to their existing packs to stream and view the latest episodes.

Bull Season 5 Episode 5 Recap:

Episode 5 introduces a new case — a man is accused of killing his wife. Pastor Liam Wright is the prime suspect in the murder since he had previously lied about his whereabouts during the time of the crime. He later admits that he was with his gay lover. He does not want to spill the beans but Benny and Bull explain that the truth will come out anyway. So it is better to get on with it. Benny takes up the case and when the prosecution accuses that Wright had blood on his shoes, he explains that it was from Olivia’s nosebleed.

Benny makes a thorough case on how Wright can be innocent. But then, the ADA adds a witness to her list. Apparently, even Olivia had a female lover. And both Wright and Olivia knew about each other’s partners. Bull does some digging and discovers that the church’s operating manager, Richard Newhouse, had been laundering cash and Olivia knew about it. In the end, Richard is revealed to be the killer.

