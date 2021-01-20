After a mass shooting in the latest episode of ‘Bull’ season 5, an emergency room doctor is sued for malpractice by a dead patient’s family after she disregarded direct orders to save one near-death patient instead of attending another who was also critically injured. Chunk defends the doctor in court, but Bull is annoyed when he goes rogue. You can read about season 5 episode 6 in detail in the recap section. First, let’s give you a preview of the upcoming ‘Bull’ season 5 episode 7. Here are all the details about the next episode.

Bull Season 5 Episode 7 Release Date: When Will it Premiere?

‘Bull’ Season 5 Episode 7 is scheduled to release on January 25, 2021, at 10 pm ET/PT and 9 pm CT, on CBS. The fifth season consists of 16 episodes and new episodes premiere each week on Monday.

Where To Watch Bull Season 5 Episode 7 Online?

‘Bull’ broadcasts on CBS, so the simplest way to watch it is on your cable tv as it airs. If you prefer watching the show digitally, you have the option of streaming it on the CBS website and CBS All Access. People who have ditched the cable can watch the series on Fubo TV, DirecTV, and YouTube Tv. Amazon Prime members can add CBS to their Prime accounts to stream and view the latest episodes.

Bull Season 5 Episode 7 Spoilers

In the second episode of ‘Bull’ season 5, Benny Colon was approached to become the DA, and that storyline will take center stage in the upcoming season 5 episode 7. As of yet, there’s no official plot synopsis by the network, but it looks like the next episode will revolve around Benny’s decision to leave the TAC and how Bull deals with it.

Bull Season 5 Episode 6 Recap

‘Bull’ season 5 episode 6 is titled ‘To Save a Life,’ and it sees Benny mentor Chunk as Chunk defends a doctor who is being sued for malpractice. After victims from a mass shooting flood the hospitals, Dr. Kinsey, a former military medic turned ER doctor, is called upon to help with the overflowing number of surgeries. Dr. Kinsey is ordered to rush one particularly critical patient into surgery but what she does is perform a REBOA on the patient (named Ryan Watkins) as a stopgap to give her time to save another near-death patient. The REBOA procedure should have afforded her some time to work on other patients and then return to perform surgery on Ryan, but he ends up dying from his injuries. The blame falls on Dr. Kinsey, and Ryan’s family sues her for malpractice.

Chunk handles the court case and is doing admirably well, but in one sticky moment when it seems they might lose, Bull orders Chunk to ask for recess, but Chunk goes rogue and continues his questioning of the witness. Ultimately, Chunk gets the witness, a nurse, to admit that the senior doctor – Dr. Park – had taken on another, less urgent surgery instead of Ryan, making it his fault that Ryan had died and not Dr. Kinsey’s. Chunk convinces the jury that two people would have died that day if Dr. Kinsey had not performed the REBOA to look at another patient. Even though they win the case, Bull is not happy with Chunk because he deliberately disregarded his orders. Bull is evidently stressed about Benny running for DA.

