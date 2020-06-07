Buddy movies have been around for a long time now. These films use the strong friendship between its two (generally male) protagonists to form the core of another, engaging, and funny story. Usually, the buddy movie format is merged with the cop drama genre, giving birth to the popular buddy cop films. ‘Bulletproof‘ is a British television series that has been inspired by buddy cop movies such as ‘Bad Boys‘ and ‘Lethal Weapon.’ The Sky One show attempts to use the comedic style of such films to paint its own tone.

‘Bulletproof’ revolves around Aaron Bishop and Ronnie Pike. Both of them are childhood best friends despite hailing from completely different backgrounds. Pike belongs to a middle-class family with a history in the police force while Bishop has had an upbringing in multiple foster homes and on the streets. Yet, the two share an unbreakable bond. As adults, they now work at the National Crime Agency to take down notorious criminals.

The character of Bishop is played by Noel Clarke. Clarke is best known for playing Mickey Smith in ‘Doctor Who‘ apart from starring in ‘Adulthood’ and ‘Brotherhood.’ On the other hand, the character of Ronnie Pike is played by Ashley Walters. Walters is prominent for ‘Bullet Boy’ and ‘Top Boy.’

Bulletproof Filming Locations

Bulletproof sees its lead characters tackle criminals who usually operate in London’s East End. Hence, a large part of the series is set in London. However, the duo is also seen traveling to faraway places for work-related matters. Hence, it is natural for viewers to wonder where ‘Bulletproof’ has been filmed. Is it actually filmed in London? Or has it been filmed elsewhere?

Liverpool, UK

A major chunk of the first season of ‘Bulletproof’ was filmed in Liverpool. Several Liverpool residents would have been able to spot a few locations in the season. For instance, filming was carried out in the iconic Birkenhead/Queensway tunnel. Apart from that, a few scenes were also filmed at Dale Street, Regent Road, Water Street, Stanley Dock, and Colquitt Street. Additionally, a car chase scene was filmed on Dock Road while another sequence was shot inside Martin’s Bank. The following Instagram post by Noel Clarke shows how filming was carried out in BrewDog Liverpool:

London was also where filming took place, mostly in the second season. Thamesmead was one of the places in London where filming was conducted, according to local sources. A few scenes had also been shot at Epping Forest.

Other Locations

As stated earlier, ‘Bulletproof’ has also been filmed in places outside the United Kingdom. Filming was carried out on the exotic island of Cyprus, according to local sources. Moreover, a few scenes had also been shot in Amsterdam. IMDb reveals how filming was carried out in Malta as well. The following posts reveal how filming also took place in South Africa. This is mostly where the three-part special would have been filmed. One of the posts show how filming was carried out in Ottery, and a couple of them reveal Cape Town Waterfront as a filming location:

There will be more. Here’s a little peek at the #Bulletproof specials we just shot in London and South Africa. Luckily we finished before lockdown. Looks good already right? But right now. How are you enjoying #Bulletproof2 season 2? Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/M7Yeg3sIgY — Noel Clarke (@NoelClarke) March 28, 2020

Here are some more posts from South Africa. They show filming having been carried out in Langa:

