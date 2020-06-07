News

Where is Bulletproof Filmed?

Varun PatelVarun Patel
June 7, 2020
3 min read
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmail

Buddy movies have been around for a long time now. These films use the strong friendship between its two (generally male) protagonists to form the core of another, engaging, and funny story. Usually, the buddy movie format is merged with the cop drama genre, giving birth to the popular buddy cop films. ‘Bulletproof‘ is a British television series that has been inspired by buddy cop movies such as ‘Bad Boys‘ and ‘Lethal Weapon.’ The Sky One show attempts to use the comedic style of such films to paint its own tone.

‘Bulletproof’ revolves around Aaron Bishop and Ronnie Pike. Both of them are childhood best friends despite hailing from completely different backgrounds. Pike belongs to a middle-class family with a history in the police force while Bishop has had an upbringing in multiple foster homes and on the streets. Yet, the two share an unbreakable bond. As adults, they now work at the National Crime Agency to take down notorious criminals.

The character of Bishop is played by Noel Clarke. Clarke is best known for playing Mickey Smith in ‘Doctor Who‘ apart from starring in ‘Adulthood’ and ‘Brotherhood.’ On the other hand, the character of Ronnie Pike is played by Ashley Walters. Walters is prominent for ‘Bullet Boy’ and ‘Top Boy.’

Bulletproof Filming Locations

Bulletproof sees its lead characters tackle criminals who usually operate in London’s East End. Hence, a large part of the series is set in London. However, the duo is also seen traveling to faraway places for work-related matters. Hence, it is natural for viewers to wonder where ‘Bulletproof’ has been filmed. Is it actually filmed in London? Or has it been filmed elsewhere?

Liverpool, UK

A major chunk of the first season of ‘Bulletproof’ was filmed in Liverpool. Several Liverpool residents would have been able to spot a few locations in the season. For instance, filming was carried out in the iconic Birkenhead/Queensway tunnel. Apart from that, a few scenes were also filmed at Dale Street, Regent Road, Water Street, Stanley Dock, and Colquitt Street. Additionally, a car chase scene was filmed on Dock Road while another sequence was shot inside Martin’s Bank. The following Instagram post by Noel Clarke shows how filming was carried out in BrewDog Liverpool:

View this post on Instagram

Set life. on Location. #bulletproof

A post shared by Noel Clarke (@noelclarke) on

London was also where filming took place, mostly in the second season. Thamesmead was one of the places in London where filming was conducted, according to local sources. A few scenes had also been shot at Epping Forest.

Other Locations

As stated earlier, ‘Bulletproof’ has also been filmed in places outside the United Kingdom. Filming was carried out on the exotic island of Cyprus, according to local sources. Moreover, a few scenes had also been shot in Amsterdam. IMDb reveals how filming was carried out in Malta as well. The following posts reveal how filming also took place in South Africa. This is mostly where the three-part special would have been filmed. One of the posts show how filming was carried out in Ottery, and a couple of them reveal Cape Town Waterfront as a filming location:

Here are some more posts from South Africa. They show filming having been carried out in Langa:

Read More: Best Buddy Cop Films

SPONSORED LINKS

Suggested For You

News Varun Patel

Where is American Chopper Filmed?
News Anisha Dutta

Where is Marla McCants From My 600-lb Life Today?
News Varun Patel

Where is L.A.’s Finest Filmed?
News Kriti Mehrotra

Where Is Lupe Samano From My 600-lb Life Today?
© 2020 Cinemaholic Inc. All rights reserved.